Consumer Electronics e-Commerce Industry, 2020-2030 Outlook with COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Consumer Electronics e-Commerce Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider consumer electronics e-commerce market, and compares it with other markets.



The global consumer electronics e-commerce market is expected to grow from $282.6 billion in 2019 to about $373.6 billion in 2020 as the market initially experienced a surge due to purchase of electronic products that support work from home. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $548.4 billion at a CAGR of 18% through 2023.



Consumers are shifting from offline to online shopping, and this factor is the key driving factor of consumer electronics e-commerce market. Augmented reality (AR) technology enhances online shopping experience. The lack of an integrated end-to-end logistics platform for delivery of electronics purchased online is a key factor challenging the growth of this market.



Major players in the consumer electronics market are Alibaba, Amazon, JD.com, eBay, Shopify, Rakuten, Walmart, Newegg, Target, and Flipkart.



