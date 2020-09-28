Consumer Excitement for Halloween 2020 Jumps 17 Points Going into October

Download and share NCA's new #HalloweenIsHappening video.

NCA recently released data that shows Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year. For the latest four weeks ending September 6 versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate & candy sales are up 13% - growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 25.3%.

66% of people say they will trick-or-treat this year, whether handing out the candy or going out with their children. (NCA)

74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)

80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can't imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)

HALLOWEEN CENTRAL

AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral is your source of inspiration for celebrating a socially distanced but not socially awkward Halloween season.

WHAT ARE THE EXPERTS SAYING?

Governors from several states have joined a growing wave of approval and support for a safe and creative Halloween 2020 – including public health experts like the CDC, community leaders, newspaper editorial boards and columnists who say that we can prioritize safety and still enjoy this fall with Halloween celebrations that last all October long. Recent guidance from the CDC reinforces that Halloween is happening and provides inspiration for creative and safe approaches to celebrating the holiday throughout the month of October.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps foster an environment that enables candy makers to thrive. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at AlwaysATreat.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

