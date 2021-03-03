Consumer Goods Rental Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

Companies listed under consumer goods rental are defined as being primarily engaged in renting personal and household-type goods (such as electronics and appliances, recreational goods, home health equipment, etc.). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with consumer goods rental companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://realestate.bizvibe.com/Consumer-Goods-Rental/

BizVibe's Consumer Goods Rental Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries

80+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Accurate and up-to-date company information

Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business. Get started for free

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 3,000+ consumer goods rental company profiles which span across 100+ countries:

1,000+ companies in UK

1,000+ companies in USA

200+ companies in Canada

100+ companies in France

70+ companies in India

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all consumer goods rental into 80+ product and service categories including:

Appliance rental

Formal wear rental

Consumer electronics rental

Furniture rental

Musical instrument rental

View all related product and service categories

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within consumer goods rental categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

Financial News

M&A Partnerships

Product/Service Launches

Management Moves

Compliance and Legal News

Real Estate Industry Companies

The consumer goods rental industry group is a part of BizVibe's real estate rental and leasing industry. There are eight industry groups in total. Discover real estate rental and leasing companies for related industry groups:

Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing

Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing

Lessors of Real Estate

Activities Related to Real Estate

View all real estate rental and leasing categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Email: [email protected]

+1 855-897-5880

Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

SOURCE BizVibe