Consumer Groups Issue Warning: Holiday Shoppers Beware Of Potentially Dangerous And Fake Products Sold On Amazon

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Voices and Public Citizen and other consumer advocacy groups will issue a warning to holiday shoppers about Amazon's alleged pattern of selling dangerous and fake products, according to numerous reports and customer reviews.

WHEN: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 11 a.m. ET

WHERE: The virtual conference will take place virtually here.

WHO:

Lauren Windsor , Executive Director, American Family Voices

, Executive Director, Lori Wallach , Director, Public Citizen

, Director, Todd Larsen , Executive Co-Director for Consumer & Corporate Engagement, Green America

