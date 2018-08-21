Consumer IAM Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Consumer IAM Market by Solution (Directory Service, Identity Proofing, Identity Authentication, SSO, and Data Governance), Service, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market size is expected to grow from USD 16.00 billion in 2018 to USD 37.79 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period.





The major growth drivers of the consumer IAM market include the growth in the concern to manage consumer identity, rise in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices, and need for compliance with the regulations for identity management.







The consumer IAM market is segmented by solution, service, authentication type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The identity authentication segment is estimated to contribute the largest market size in 2018, as it is used to verify and authenticate the identity of consumers for web-based businesses to deliver a seamless consumer experience. Furthermore, the identity analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it provides a real-time understanding of consumer identities through a combination of big data and advanced analytics capabilities to enhance the consumer experience.







Owing to the low-cost and anytime-anywhere availability of consumer IAM solutions, cloud-based deployment mode is mostly adopted by enterprises, and this deployment mode is expected to grow with a higher CAGR than on-premises deployment mode during the forecast period. Some of the regulated industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and public sector, in the developing economies, are deploying on-premises-based solutions, but these industry verticals are also expected to migrate toward cloud-based consumer IAM solutions in the upcoming years.







Consumer IAM solutions have also been deployed across various industry verticals, including public sector, BFSI, telecommunications, and healthcare. The healthcare industry vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as advanced identity management helps healthcare providers manage and validate consumer identities. However, the BFSI industry vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018, which is fueled by high investments in the BFSI infrastructure to provide a secure and seamless consumer experience.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Consumer IAM Market



4.2 Consumer IAM Market, By Deployment Mode



4.3 Consumer IAM Market, By Organization Size



4.4 Global Consumer IAM Market, By Region and Top 5 Solutions







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Organizations' Need to Deliver Enriched, Consistent, and Frictionless Customer Experience and Enhance the Operational Efficiency



5.2.1.2 Growing Retail and Ecommerce Business and Rising IoT Trend Across the Globe



5.2.1.3 Increasing Concerns About Managing Stringent Industry Regulations and Compliances



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Lack of Identity Standards and Budgetary Constraints in Deploying Consumer IAM Solutions



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Cultural Shift From Traditional IAM to Consumer IAM



5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based Consumer IAM Solutions and Services Among Global Organizations



5.2.3.3 Integration of Consumer IAM With Marketing Tools



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Lack of Security Experts



5.3 Standards and Regulations



5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)



5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)



5.3.3 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)



5.3.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)



5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)



5.3.6 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)



5.3.7 Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)



5.4 IAM vs Consumer IAM







6 Consumer IAM Market, By Component



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Solution



6.2.1 Directory Services



6.2.2 Identity Proofing/Verification



6.2.3 Identity Authentication



6.2.4 Identity Analytics



6.2.5 Behavioral Analytics



6.2.6 Single-Sign On



6.2.7 Access Management



6.2.8 Data Governance



6.3 Service



6.3.1 Training and Education Services



6.3.2 Advisory and Implementation Services



6.3.3 Support Services







7 Consumer IAM Market, By Authentication Type



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Passwords



7.3 Knowledge-Based Answers



7.4 Tokens



7.5 Biometrics



7.6 Pin



7.7 Security Certificates







8 Consumer IAM Market, By Deployment Mode



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Cloud



8.3 On-Premises







9 Consumer IAM Market, By Organization Size



9.1 Introduction



9.2 Large Enterprises



9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises







10 Consumer IAM Market, By Industry Vertical



10.1 Introduction



10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



10.3 Public Sector



10.4 Retail and Consumer Goods



10.5 Telecommunications



10.6 Media and Entertainment



10.7 Travel and Hospitality



10.8 Healthcare



10.9 Education



10.10 Others







11 Consumer IAM Market, By Region







12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Overview



12.2 Competitive Scenario



12.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



12.2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements



12.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



12.2.4 Business Expansions







13 Company Profiles



13.1 Introduction



13.2 IBM



13.3 Microsoft



13.4 Salesforce



13.5 SAP



13.6 Okta



13.7 CA Technologies



13.8 Janrain



13.9 Ping Identity



13.10 Forgerock



13.11 Loginradius



13.12 Iwelcome



13.13 Globalsign



13.14 Trusona



13.15 Secureauth



13.16 Widasconcepts



13.17 Acuant



13.18 Empowerid



13.19 Onegini



13.20 Pirean



13.21 Auth0



13.22 Avatier



13.23 Ergon



13.24 Manageengine



13.25 Simeio Solutions



13.26 Ubisecure





