Consumer Kitchen Knife Market to grow by USD 680.10 Million in 2021-2025, AL MAR Knives and Cuisinart Emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The consumer kitchen knife market share growth by the non-electric segment will be significant during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 7%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 680.10 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

AL MAR Knives, Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Lifetime Brands Inc., Messermeister Inc., The Oneida Group Inc., Wüsthof GmbH, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing demand for premium knives is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increasing use of food processors restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute to 37% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AL MAR Knives, Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Lifetime Brands Inc., Messermeister Inc., The Oneida Group Inc., Wüsthof GmbH, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for premium knives will offer immense growth opportunities.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this consumer kitchen knife market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market is segmented as below:

Product

Non-electric



Electric

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The consumer kitchen knife market report covers the following areas:

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Size

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Trends

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer kitchen knife market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer kitchen knife market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the consumer kitchen knife market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the consumer kitchen knife market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer kitchen knife market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AL MAR Knives

Cuisinart

Fallkniven AB

Fiskars Corp.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Lifetime Brands Inc.

Messermeister Inc.

The Oneida Group Inc.

Wüsthof GmbH

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

