Consumer Kitchen Knife Market to grow by USD 680.10 Million in 2021-2025, AL MAR Knives and Cuisinart Emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
Jun 15, 2021, 19:22 ET
The consumer kitchen knife market is poised to grow by USD 680.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The consumer kitchen knife market share growth by the non-electric segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of almost 7%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 680.10 million.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AL MAR Knives, Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Lifetime Brands Inc., Messermeister Inc., The Oneida Group Inc., Wüsthof GmbH, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Growing demand for premium knives is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increasing use of food processors restraints the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute to 37% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AL MAR Knives, Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Lifetime Brands Inc., Messermeister Inc., The Oneida Group Inc., Wüsthof GmbH, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for premium knives will offer immense growth opportunities.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this consumer kitchen knife market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Consumer Kitchen Knife Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Non-electric
- Electric
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The consumer kitchen knife market report covers the following areas:
- Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Size
- Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Trends
- Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer kitchen knife market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer kitchen knife market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the consumer kitchen knife market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the consumer kitchen knife market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer kitchen knife market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Non-electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AL MAR Knives
- Cuisinart
- Fallkniven AB
- Fiskars Corp.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Lifetime Brands Inc.
- Messermeister Inc.
- The Oneida Group Inc.
- Wüsthof GmbH
- ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
