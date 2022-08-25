Consumer Kitchen Knife Market to Record a CAGR of 6.58%, Introduction of Consumer Kitchen Knives with New Features to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Kitchen Knife Market by Product (Non-electric and Electric), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the consumer kitchen knife market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 714.35 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features is driving the growth of the market. These knives are designed considering the knife weight, the grip of the knife handle, and the sharpness of the knife blades. Moreover, the designs of these knives ease cleaning. The changing lifestyles of consumers have driven the need for improved kitchen knives, which can ease routine kitchen tasks. The introduction of consumer kitchen knives with diverse features will attract more consumers, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global consumer kitchen knife market during the forecast period.

High competition from unorganized players is challenging the growth of the market. The products offered by these players have designs and looks that are similar to those of branded products offered in the market. They sell their products at much lower prices. Unorganized retail stores are common in developing countries such as India, Taiwan, and China. Therefore, the high competition from unorganized players will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The consumer kitchen knife market report is segmented by product (non-electric and electric), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the consumer kitchen knife market in APAC.

Vendor Landscape

The global consumer kitchen knife market is fragmented, with the presence of small and large vendors. The vendors compete in the market with regional and global players. Vendors face intense competition, as the retail sector is mostly unorganized in many countries, such as China and India. Moreover, the wide availability of counterfeit products in countries such as China is intensifying the competition among vendors, which is hampering the growth of the market. Therefore, to succeed in the competitive environment, vendors are trying to offer new and innovative products such as ceramic knives.

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 714.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Ginsu, Glare Cutlery Pvt. Ltd., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hampton Forge, Kai Corp., Kikuichi Cutlery, Knifeworks, Kyocera Corp., Lenox Corp., Lifetime Brands Inc., LongCap Lamson Products LLC, Messermeister Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Whirlpool Corp., WUSTHOF, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

