Consumer Perceptions and Preferences of the Latest Digital Technologies, North America, 2018

Learn Critical Success Factors to Gain a Competitive Advantage in a Disruptive Digital Industry



A great deal is changing in the digital world when it comes to communications services.Is your company ready for the next generation of technologies, buyers, and megatrends? The rapid growth of new delivery models, contemporary content, and advertising mechanisms is waking up the traditional players.



Technologies such as Siri, Google Home, and Alexa are setting the stage for a voice-driven world.Artificial intelligence and augmented reality will enhance our ability to gather information, communicate with others, and make better decisions.



There will be a continued debate around level of security and privacy versus convenience.The one trend that is certain is that consumers are driving the technologies that are being developed in the business world.



That's why this study is important for all technology vendors to read and utilize.



Frost & Sullivan aims to:

•Monitor the status and consumer perceptions of the latest digital trends

•Assess the current and future use of consumer communications technologies

•Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

•Gauge IT and communications trends

•Understand consumer preferences



A few quotes for the press release:

•Improving customer service may be one of the best ways to differentiate in an intensely competitive market.

•Consumers who are 25 to 44 years old are the most likely to acquire new features and services.

•Wireless/cellular providers with the best network coverage and performance will win customers. The ability to access the internet, live streaming, and voice calls anytime and anywhere is the holy grail of consumer communications.

•Understanding the different needs and requirements of younger versus older age groups is critical for success in an era where consumers want on-demand, personalized solutions.

•Technologies and features that provide conveniences that are valuable enough for consumers to forgo privacy will be the ones that are highly successful.



Research Scope

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision making behavior toward information technology and telecom in the consumer industry, specifically: Connected home, social media, landline phone service, wireless / cellular phone service, subscription television service (cable, IPTV, or satellite), internet access service, home electronics maintenance (set top boxes, DVR, modem), live video streaming service (Sling TV, DirecTV Now, CBS All Access), augmented reality, and big data and analytics.



