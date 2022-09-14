Consumer Product Events Hosts Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket, A Product Preview for Media Only September 14, 2022

Female and Mom-Powered Products Range from High Flying Career Transition Wisdom to Personal Travel and New Mom Tech and Female Athlete Empowerment Apparel

MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, products and press matchmaker, will host the press-only summer edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on September 14, 2022 at www.MediaandMerch.com . CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands as a service to help media who are looking for new products for reviews, roundups and gift guides. Products being presented include:

Anxiety Aide - is a natural beverage shot that helps create calm when anxiety is on the attack and is formulated and tested by doctors and chemists who study the neurological markers of relaxation with brain activity.

Ceres Chill - The Ceres Chill Breastmilk Chiller is a sleek and sustainable bottle that chills for 20+ hours without the need for a refrigerator or access to electricity.

Clixo - is a multisensory, magnetic toy that can be built in both 2D and 3D and was engineered to unlock creativity. Instead of being rigid and geometric, Clixo is flexible and tactile.

Hello Again - is a cannabis-powered brand that is formulated with specific botanicals to treat the symptoms of menopause. Hello Again is on a mission to demystify both the change of life experience and cannabis one vaginal suppository at a time.

I Can't. I Have My Period. - is a social equity brand developed to bring awareness to 49.6% of the world, the female population, who silently push through a monthly bleed. With the purchase of every t-shirt, hoodie, phone case, panty and more emblazoned with a "I Can't. I Have My Period," funds support causes for reproductive health, education, sanitary supplies, peri-menopause and menopause groups that need help.

Jane Ramsey Transformational Programs - After a hard-hitting executive career at Coach, Lord & Taylor and Victoria's Secret, Jane Ramsey's transition out of corporate life became a vocation she now shares with others wondering what's on the other side of the C-Suite. Her online courses , books and coaching teach how to unleash latent creativity.

Olive & Cocoa - is an online gourmet food crate gift purveyor with a catalog of executive gifts, inspired décor, whimsical fashion accessories, and luxurious spa items.

Playa Society - The Playa Society is an apparel company developed to honor the athletes of the WNBA and female athletes. Hoodies, t-shirts, sweat pants and shorts feature logos and star faces of the 12 WNBA teams.

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime - The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime is home to 40+ creators and curators in Sarasota, Florida. Voted "Best Gift Shop" for three years in a row, each bazaar vendor offers something unique and different from artisanal candles, boho style planners, quirky tees, and so much more.

About Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of 30-year product launch veteran Alyson Dutch. A matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

