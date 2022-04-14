Consumer Product Events Offers Up Recommendations for Mother's and Father's Day Gift Guides, Product Round Ups and Reviews

For Her: Luxury Ceramics, Tropical Vacation Wear, Family Kitchen Kits, CBD-Powered Massage Topicals, Opal Heirloom Jewelry

For Him: Lots O' Bacon, Couture Ties, Watches and Manly Cleaning Stuff

MALIBU, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Mom's Day upcoming on Sunday, May 8 and Dad's Day on June 18, 2022, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for consideration by reporters, bloggers, producers and influencers planning gift guides and product roundups and reviews. Our recommendations include:

Consumer Product Events

BESO Wellness - BESO Wellness is a CBD-powered therapeutic topical line that addresses pain for NBA and Olympic athletes and major entertainers from 2Chainz, WizKid and Janet Jackson to Miguel. BESO features antiinflammatory ingredients assembled from global history and various spiritual traditions such as mustard and black seed oils, frankincense, myrrh, turmeric and shea in a luxurious grapeseed emollient base. The line includes a massage whip, body lotion and hair / beard elixir.

Macy Harrell | [email protected]

McKahn Family Cellars - is a family-owned producer of Rhône varietal wines in Napa who are introducing their 2021 Viognier to toast mom for her special day. For a limited time, Moms can sign up for the Wine & Words Book Club and receive two bottles every other month. May's Book Club shipment includes the newly released 2021 Viognier, a welcome journal, bookmark and discounts on all wines.

Kristie Burns | [email protected]

Pang Wangle - is reinventing outdoor leisurewear by adding bug repellent technology into a timeless catalog of dreamy recycled cotton/Tencel-blended apparel that provides protection from insects in the prettiest way possible. Travel-friendly clothing and accessories include the new Essential Wrap with Insect Shield® Bug Repellent, scarves, bandanas, blankets and leggings. Insect Shield® repels mosquitoes, ticks, flies, fleas, chiggers, ants and midges.

Jennifer John | [email protected]

SafeSleeve - is on a mission to protect smartphone users from harmful EMF radiation without compromising style or convenience. SafeSleeve has carved a niche in the global mobile phone accessory market for their range of sophisticated and Voguish anti-radiation phone cases. The latest collection for iPhone 13 and 13 Pro phones is already attracting those concerned about radiation exposure, especially with the rise of 5G technology.

Ophelia Soumekh | [email protected]

Other products we love for Mom and Dad include:

