Consumer Protection Coalition and National Insurance Crime Bureau Release PSAs on AOB Auto Glass Abuse

The PSAs (below) will be promoted to media and the public by both the CPC and NICB and available for the public to view on YouTube. The 30- and 60-second video spots explain how "windshield bullies" and AOB auto glass scams work and encourage consumers to contact the Florida Department of Financial Services if they believe they have been a target of fraud or abuse.

Broadcast quality PSAs are available for download here.

"Filing a fraudulent insurance claim in Florida is a crime, even if it's a small claim like an auto glass repair or a complete windshield replacement when there was no damage to your vehicle. This is occurring every day in Florida as consumers are being solicited and offered inducements to file false or inflated auto glass insurance claims," said Alan Haskins, Vice President of Government Affairs for the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "NICB supports The Consumer Protection Coalition in warning the public of these scams that take advantage of Florida consumers."

Information compiled by the Florida Justice Reform Institute, using state databases, shows that AOB auto glass abuse continues to be a major problem for Florida consumers, with more than 27,000 lawsuits filed in 2020, an increase over the prior year. Just 30 attorneys accounted for 100 percent of all AOB auto glass lawsuits during the year, with one attorney alone accounting for 8,727 lawsuits. About 37 percent of the lawsuits were filed in Orange County, 32 percent in Hillsborough County, 13 percent in Dade County, and the remainder in Seminole, Volusia, Broward and Duval counties, even though there's no evidence that more windshields are breaking in those counties than others across the state.

"Windshield replacement lawsuits continue to swamp the courts," said William Large, President of the Florida Justice Reform Institute. "Vendors use assignments to seize the policyholder's rights and benefits and file expensive lawsuits based on inflated claims. Many of these lawsuits even happen without the policyholder's knowledge or informed consent. The Legislature acted boldly in 2019 to address a similar problem in property insurance claims, but out-of-control auto glass lawsuits continue to cost consumers more money."

These scams often involve auto glass repair vendors who solicit unsuspecting drivers in public places such as car washes and store parking lots. The vendor will tell the motorist that they have a chip or crack in their windshield that can be repaired immediately, and that they will work directly with the driver's insurer, if the driver simply signs a form. Sometimes the vendors even offer cash or gift incentives to obtain a signature.

What most drivers don't realize is that they are actually signing an Assignment of Benefits contractual document that transfers all their rights and benefits to their insurance claim over to the windshield bully – including the right to sue. The glass repair vendors then often submit claims to the driver's auto insurer that inflate the cost of repairs. When the insurer disputes the bill, the vendor and a law firm they are working with in tandem file suit against the insurer – usually without the knowledge or consent of the auto insurance policyholder, who is completely unaware that he or she is suing their own insurance company.

These auto glass lawsuits are highly incentivized by an existing "one-way attorney fee" provision in Florida law that allows the windshield bully and their law firm to collect legal fees from the insurer if they win the lawsuit, but doesn't allow the insurer to collect fees from the windshield bully if the insurer prevails. The one-way attorney fee statute was originally intended to "level the playing field in disputes between a policyholder and their insurance company, and not to be hijacked by a third party in a commercial dispute.

"AOB auto glass abuse and litigation continues to be a major consumer problem that requires a legislative fix," said Mark Wilson, CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which spearheads the Consumer Protection Coalition. "We applaud the Florida Legislature for passing reforms in 2019 that are successfully reining in AOB abuse in property insurance, but there is still work to be done on behalf of consumers related to AOB auto glass scams. We stand ready to work with elected leaders to end this problem, which is almost unheard of in other states."

Florida State Senator Linda Stewart of Orlando has filed a bill for the 2021 legislative session, Senate Bill 906, to address AOB auto glass abuse and protect consumers. In the meantime, the CPC and NICB urge consumers who have suffered a cracked or damaged windshield to contact their insurance company or agent prior to signing any repair agreements or other contractual documents with an auto glass repair vendor.

"Tackling AOB abuse not only protects consumers but is essential to the financial health and stability of our state," said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. "Scam artists are constantly coming up with new and creative ways to defraud Floridians, and this is no different. Empowering Florida consumers to recognize the warning signs of AOB fraud is vital to ensuring you don't fall victim to bad actors just looking to make a quick buck. These schemes drive up insurance rates for all Floridians and if you feel you or a loved one has been the victim of AOB fraud and abuse, report it immediately at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO or FraudFreeFlorida.com."

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau