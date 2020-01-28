Consumer Reporting Agency PlusOne Solutions Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary by Giving Back

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For every background screening they perform this year, PlusOne Solutions will donate portions of the profits to the National Children's Cancer Society, as well as the National Eating Disorders Association. The organization aims to donate tens of thousands of dollars by the end of the year.

"We started this company to make a difference - and I believe we have made a difference," said PlusOne Solutions founder Craig Reilly. "What we're doing with the social outreach is to continue that and give back on a larger scale now."

One of PlusOne Solutions' core values is family. The company has always strived to respect and treat employees fairly and promote work-life balance. Additionally, PlusOne has been an active contributor to the Orlando community for years, especially helping children and families.

"We've always been active in the community, one of our core values is family, and as such, we've been active in food drives and a variety of other charities and contributed to causes like the Boys and Girls Clubs alongside our clients,'' said Reilly. "This being our 15th year of business as an industry leader, I am happy that we have the latitude to really make a positive impact for two great charities that do amazing work."

