Consumer Reports Analyst Advocates For Prop 24 Privacy Law In SF Chronicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the San Francisco Chronicle published an op-ed by Maureen Mahoney in support of strengthening consumer privacy laws on the November ballot.

In the SF Chronicle op-ed, "Protect your privacy rights by voting yes on California's Prop. 24," Mahoney argues that Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act, "would close some of the worst loopholes that companies have exploited to deny consumers' opt-out requests, better ensuring that consumers can exercise their privacy rights."

Mahoney is available for comment and interviews on why Consumer Reports has chosen to endorse Proposition 24, and why it is important for consumers to protect their privacy online. She can discuss the pros and cons of the current privacy law, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and why she believes the new measure, the California Privacy Rights Act, will strengthen consumers' rights.

"Some of the biggest tech companies have refused to honor Californians' requests to stop the disclosure of their information for behavioral advertising, and they're lobbying for exemptions for these practices in other states," said Mahoney, policy analyst for Consumer Reports. "California consumers should use their power as citizens to vote for Proposition 24 to show that they will stand up for themselves when some companies and legislators won't."

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

