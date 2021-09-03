Consumer Solar Power Startup Raising Capital via Equity Crowdfunding to Expand Operations

CINCINNATI, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSun sells best-in-class solar appliances to help people live with more independence and resilience. Using only the sun enables consumers to cook day or night, keep food and drinks fresh and cold, charge tech necessities like mobile phones and laptops, light up a room or even purify water.

GoSun Solar Power GoSun Solar Power

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida leaving millions without power up and down the eastern seaboard and California residents struggling with extended power outages due to the California wildfires, it is clear the time has come for people to embrace GoSun products as the life-changing and possibly lifesaving solar power innovations they are.

GoSun makes glamping guilt-free as well as ordinary camping and any other outdoor activity thanks to their eco-friendly solution to life's little – and sometimes large – problems. The outdoor recreation Industry is ripe for investment. In 2019, outdoor recreation accounted for $459.8B and the industry has continued to soar throughout 2020. Solar and Climate Change investments are going viral; they more than doubled in 2020. Moreover, Since Hurricane Sandy, homeowners are always on the lookout for solutions to extended blackouts where power or even clean drinking is scarce or even non-existent GoSun is perfectly positioned to capitalize on all these opportunities.

That's because the company is already selling and shipping products and generating revenue and is profitable. Unlike most other equity crowdfunding campaigns that are pre-revenue, GoSun has a documented track record of business success with no end of new opportunities to grow.

Firmly established thanks to partnerships with Global Empowerment Mission and the United Nations as well as a retail presence in Walmart, Home Depot, Camping World, REI and Amazon, GoSun is an investment opportunity for everyone to think seriously about.

The GoSun equity crowdfunding campaign - https://bit.ly/3ywRJYI

The GoSun corporate website - https://gosun.co/

Contact:

Howard Sherman

833-276-9377

[email protected]

SOURCE GoSun Inc

Related Links

https://gosun.co/

