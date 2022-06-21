Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 7.04 billion | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, and Metro AG Emerge as Dominant Players| Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read this Sample Report .

Key Revenue-generating Segments

The consumer stationery retailing market report is segmented by Product (paper-based stationery, writing equipment, and marking and correction equipment) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The paper-based stationery product segment held the largest consumer stationery retailing market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of recycled paper to produce paper-based stationery and product differentiation strategies adopted by manufacturers and retailers, such as interactive notebooks and fashion-based stationery.

APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for consumer stationery retailing market in APAC. The growing demand for stationery products in the education sector as a result of rapid improvement in academic infrastructure will propel the consumer stationery retailing market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America .

Vendor Landscape

The consumer stationery retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The consumer stationery retailing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of stationery products including tapes, glues, pens, pencils, notebooks, and diaries under multiple brands such as Huahao and XINYA, designed for individuals and school applications.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers a wide range of stationery products including pens, notebooks, correction tapes, and diaries under multiple brands such as Kokuyo Camlin and Pilot Corporation, designed for individual and school applications.

Carrefour SA: The company offers stationery and school supplies.

Metro AG: The company offers office supplies and stationery.

Penney IP LLC: The company offers stationery and school supplies under kids zone.

Some other companies covered in the report are:

Target Corp.



Tesco Plc



The ODP Corporation



Walmart Inc.



WH Smith Plc

Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.57% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Metro AG, Penney IP LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The ODP Corporation, Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Paper-based stationery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Paper-based stationery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Paper-based stationery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Writing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Writing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Writing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Marking and correction equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Marking and correction equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Marking and correction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Carrefour SA

Exhibit 55: Carrefour SA - Overview



Exhibit 56: Carrefour SA - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Carrefour SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Carrefour SA - Segment focus

10.6 Metro AG

Exhibit 59: Metro AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Metro AG - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Metro AG - Key offerings

10.7 Penney IP LLC

Exhibit 62: Penney IP LLC - Overview



Exhibit 63: Penney IP LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Penney IP LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Target Corp.

Exhibit 65: Target Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Target Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Target Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 68: Target Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Tesco Plc

Exhibit 69: Tesco Plc - Overview



Exhibit 70: Tesco Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Tesco Plc – Key news



Exhibit 72: Tesco Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Tesco Plc - Segment focus

10.10 The ODP Corporation

Exhibit 74: The ODP Corporation - Overview



Exhibit 75: The ODP Corporation - Business segments



Exhibit 76: The ODP Corporation - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: The ODP Corporation - Segment focus

10.11 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 78: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 WH Smith Plc

Exhibit 83: WH Smith Plc - Overview



Exhibit 84: WH Smith Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 85: WH Smith Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: WH Smith Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

