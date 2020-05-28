Consumer Survey Reveals Colorado Players Are Ready For Casino Reopenings

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado casinos could reopen as soon as mid-June, and players are eager to return to land-based gaming in The Centennial State, according to a ColoradoSharp.com survey .

Highlights from the survey of 139 consumers who expressed interest in Colorado casino re-openings, conducted May 21 - 23:



75% will return to casinos "as soon as they're open."

50% say it is "very important" that casinos take social distancing safety measures.

75% intend to wear a mask when visiting a casino.

Consumers are ready to come back to Colorado casinos. Nearly 75% of survey respondents said they would return to the state's casinos "as soon as they're open." A more cautious group of 18% indicated they would "probably wait a few weeks." Of 139 survey-takers, 7% said they would wait more than one month to return. Only one person said they would never return to a Colorado casino.

Though eager to return to Colorado's casinos, most respondents plan to take safety precautions, and they expect operators to do the same. Half of the survey's participants said it was "very important" that casinos adopt social distancing measures and require staff to wear protective masks. Another 25% indicated that these measures are "somewhat important." The remaining participants were divided between "neither important nor unimportant" and "don't care at all."

Many respondents plan to take their own safety precautions in addition to casino policies. When asked "Do you plan on wearing a mask when you return to Colorado casinos to gamble?" 75% responded "yes."

"The survey has showcased just how much the casino industry in Colorado will change as a result of Covid-19. When properties re-open, players expect policies and safety measures that will fundamentally alter the casino experience," said Chris Nesi, Managing Editor for ColoradoSharp.com. "The casinos will return, but Colorado's gambling landscape will look different for the foreseeable future."

ColoradoSharp.com's survey also asked, "What would help convince you to go to a casino again?" Free-play offers and free hotel stays led the pack with 50% and 30% of responses, respectively. Dining and beverage credits and increased rewards points held little interest at 10% and 8%.

Despite Colorado's online sports betting launch this month and ongoing casino closures, respondents seemed surprisingly opposed to online casinos. 67% of participants said they would not use online casinos if Colorado allowed them.

