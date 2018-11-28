Consumer51 becomes first platinum partner of ExpressionEngine Content Management System

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer51, a consumer-experience company with operations in Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Mexico, Florida, and India announced that it had become the first global platinum partner of the ExpressionEngine CMS.

The company has used ExpressionEngine to build several high-profile websites for government and private sector clients leading up to becoming the highest-tiered partner with ExpressionEngine.

Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51 said, "We've been power users of the content management system and are truly excited to bring this feature-rich, now open-source, content management system to clients around the world."

The ExpressionEngine CMS, developed by EllisLab, recently become open source. Rick Ellis, Founder, CFO and Chief Strategist of EllisLab, welcomed Consumer51 to the partner program, saying, "Our partnership program is fundamentally about creating relationships between our users and high-quality web agencies with ExpressionEngine expertise. We are thrilled that Consumer51 has become our first platinum partner. They bring a wealth of experience and capability to our community, not only as ExpressionEngine experts, but in a variety of related disciplines. We are confident that they will be a great asset to the ExpressionEngine ecosystem."

In addition to development, design, and maintenance services for ExpressionEngine, Consumer51 also offers hosting and marketing plans. Consumer51, also a Hubspot Silver Partner, is one of a few, if not the only company, with experience in both enterprise-level ExpressionEngine development and enterprise-level Hubspot marketing integration. This means clients who enjoy the speed, reliability, and feature-rich functionality of ExpressionEngine can now depend on a EllisLab-backed Platinum Partner that has the most comprehensive set of offerings and experience in working with the CMS.

About Consumer51: Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company provides a wide range of services including web design, web development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, inbound marketing, creative services and consulting to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 50 brands. For more information about Consumer51, visit http://www.consumer51.com.

About EllisLab: Founded 17 years ago, EllisLab Inc. has one mission: to enable people to communicate online. To that end, it develops ExpressionEngine, a powerful and feature-rich content management system that powers hundreds of thousands of sites around the world. EllisLab also offers a range of services to the web industry. For more information about EllisLab, visit https://ellislab.com

