ConsumerMedical achieves HITRUST Certification

PEMBROKE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy, decision support, and expert second opinion company serving over 3 million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans, and private exchanges has recently received Certification from the Health Information Trust (HITRUST) Alliance.

Developed by healthcare and IT professionals, the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) helps organizations by providing an efficient and prescriptive framework for managing the security requirements inherent in HIPAA. HITRUST certification offers a trusted benchmark used to measure compliance and protection.

"At ConsumerMedical, security of data is a tier-1 consideration for everything that we do. Becoming HITRUST Certified is a key step in meeting and maintaining the highest standards of security," explains Kent Tangen, Chief Technology Officer for ConsumerMedical.

An early pioneer in the growing field of healthcare advocacy, ConsumerMedical's 20 years of experience has driven unique offering centered around today's healthcare consumer's evolving needs. ConsumerMedical recently announced enhanced support for two of today's most complex and costly conditions effecting American families: behavioral health and oncology. The organization also assists patients with claims advocacy.

About ConsumerMedical

ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over 3 million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for over 22 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their healthcare journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support, Surgery Decision Support, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries.

