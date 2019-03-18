ConsumerMedical Adds City of Hope to its Remote Expert Opinion Lineup

BOSTON and DUARTE, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerMedical, the medical ally for participants to make informed medical choices, today announced the addition of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment center, to its world-class network of remote expert opinion providers for cancer.

"Oncology diagnostics and treatment options are advancing quickly. Individuals facing a cancer diagnosis can find that navigating the complexity of decisions is overwhelming," said David Hines, CEO, ConsumerMedical. "Our partnership with City of Hope helps us offer even more robust clinical diagnostic and therapeutic decision support, including high-value clinical trials, for supporting the cancer journey. With access to City of Hope specialists, people with complex conditions can ensure they are receiving the most accurate diagnosis possible and choosing optimized treatment pathways."

Designated a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is a national leader in innovative, value-based delivery of precision cancer care. To improve care, outcomes and value during cancer treatment, City of Hope will provide the most current information about the availability and appropriateness of genomic testing and targeted therapies. Treating physicians can also receive ongoing consultative support from City of Hope physicians.

"Through ConsumerMedical, participants and their doctors will have access to the expertise of our team of specialists to advise on the course of treatment, identify available clinical trial opportunities and provide information on genomic testing," said Harlan Levine, M.D., president of strategy and business ventures, at City of Hope. "With rapid, remote access to our elite specialists, we solve the problem of distance so that more patients and physicians can get this critically important advice and information, regardless of where they are located."

ConsumerMedical serves more than three million individuals who are insured by the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges, providing clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinions when they matter most.

About ConsumerMedical

ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over three million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for over 23 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their healthcare journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support, Surgery Decision Support, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope's translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is ranked one of America's "Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

