ConsumerMedical Presenting on Value of Concierge-Level Care for Cancer Patients At Pittsburgh Business Group on Health Virtual Symposium

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Can more personalized cancer care lead to better outcomes and improved patient satisfaction among cancer patients? Cindi Slater, MD, FACR, senior vice president of Medical Affairs for national expert medical guidance company ConsumerMedical, will give a presentation addressing that topic at the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health (PBGH) Virtual Health Symposium September 22 at 10:05 a.m. To register for the session, visit the PBGH website at www.pbghsymposium.com

The presentation, entitled, "The Value of Concierge-Level Care in Improving Health of Female Cancer Patients," looks specifically at the unique needs of female cancer patients and the benefits of employer-sponsored plans that incorporate a more personalized approach to supporting patients through their journey.

Dr. Slater will highlight the latest data showing the impact of cancer on women; the toll disconnected cancer programs have on employers; explain the importance of directing workers to top providers and specialists in their network; and provide data outlining how improving the process with dedicated clinical allies can improve overall outcomes.

Dr. Slater will also address the increasing awareness employers have of these issues, the impact they have on presenteeism and productivity and how large employers are looking to outside firms, like ConsumerMedical to help improve the care process and outcomes.

"No single person's cancer journey is the same; each is unique," said Dr. Slater. "However, many women share universal experiences that can impact their treatment and recovery. Data is beginning to show that when we can offer more personalized care and support – concierge-level care – we can often improve outcomes and significantly impact satisfaction rates and even costs."

Employer-sponsored solutions such as ConsumerMedical's Cancer Quality Program provide individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer with personalized decision support, ensure patients get information on top-performing specialists and Centers of Excellence in their area, as well as a dedicated medical ally, typically an experienced cancer MD or RN, to provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Dedicated cancer programs are growing in popularity among large employers who want to ensure their employees with cancer get help when they need to understand the complex and often confusing healthcare system.

Sally Parsons, a former employee with a large U.S. employer, who was diagnosed with cancer, will join Dr. Slater to share a first-person account of the issues she faced, and the value support her medical allies provided.

"When you're told the 'C' word (cancer), you don't just call up your girlfriend and ask, 'Who's your oncologist?'" said Parsons. "I'm so glad my employer offered the ConsumerMedical program. "I had a lot of confidence in my Nurse Ally. I felt somebody is helping me through this. She cares … kind of like a friend, but a friend who knows what she's talking about. It meant a lot."

