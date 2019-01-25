Consumers Energy Foundation Calls for Planet Awards Applications Supporting Michigan's Natural Resources with $500,000

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation is strengthening its commitment to Michigan's environment by announcing new plans to provide $500,000 to nonprofits for projects aiming to preserve, restore and protect Michigan's natural resources.

The first Planet Awards will provide as much as $250,000 to two or more Michigan nonprofits aiming to make a positive impact on the state's land, water, or air.

"Consumers Energy is dedicated to ensuring Michigan has world-class natural resources that will continue to make our state a destination for people to live and work for generations to come," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "We are excited to support ideas aiming to protect Michigan's natural beauty for today and the future."

The award recipients will be announced on Earth Day, April 22. Grant seekers can submit proposals through the Consumers Energy Foundation's online application system by noon March 18.

The ideal recipients will serve a clearly defined need to restore, preserve or protect Michigan's environment and plan to achieve specific, measurable outcomes. Eligibility requirements are available in the Consumers Energy Foundation's online request for proposal.

The Planet Awards are the first of three $500,000 grant allocations in 2019, totaling $1.5 million. Additional requests for proposals will be announced later in the year for the People Awards and Prosperity Awards.

Consumers Energy is committed to building a sustainable future for Michigan. Last year, the energy provider announced its Clean Energy Plan, to eliminate the use of coal to generate electricity and to reduce carbon emissions by 90 percent.

The company also created five-year environmental goals for Michigan water, waste and land, including:

Saving 1 billion gallons of water

Reducing waste to landfills by 35 percent

Enhancing, restoring or protecting 5,000 acres of land in Michigan

The Consumers Energy Foundation is Consumers Energy's charitable arm. The Consumers Energy Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what's most important to Michigan – its people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity.

In 2018, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy and its employees and retirees contributed more than $18.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. The Consumers Energy Foundation uses shareholder funds, along with contributions from employees and retirees, to support nonprofit organizations across Michigan. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com.

