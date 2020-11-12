Consumers Energy Foundation Powers Jackson YMCA to Reach $6 Million Fundraising Milestone for New Building

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation and Jackson YMCA today announced they have achieved a $6 million challenge for the YMCA's campaign to build a new building – overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the milestone in only 10 months.

A $200,000 donation from Jackson business owner Ric Walton of the Walton Insurance Group has pushed the YMCA's campaign fundraising since January to $3 million. That qualifies the YMCA for a full $3 million matching pledge the Consumers Energy Foundation made at the time, the largest in the Foundation's history.

"We are proud to serve a world-class hometown every day, so we're not surprised Jackson has shown a world-class response to this once-in-a-generation opportunity," said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy's president and CEO. "We are excited to see the YMCA move closer to a new building that will transform our community."

The Jackson YMCA continues to progress in its fundraising to replace its nearly 60-year-old building. A contemporary new downtown facility will enable the 124-year-old nonprofit organization to enhance existing programs, develop new offerings and expand services. The Y's campaign has raised close to $20 million.

"The YMCA does so much for kids and families. For kids who are less fortunate, the Y gives them a glimpse of another world, of what they could be and do. The Y gives kids hope," Walton said. "A new Y is very important to downtown. It will be an anchor and a catalyst, drawing people downtown and bringing us all together."

"I continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of Jackson. The challenge posed by the Consumers grant has helped keep the Y's capital campaign alive in the community's heart and mind this year," said Shawna Tello, Jackson YMCA chief executive officer. "Raising $6 million is amazing in any one year. With all that is going on, to raise those funds this year speaks to the vision our donors have for Jackson and the role they believe the Y can play in bringing our shared vision to life."

The Consumers Energy Foundation is Consumers Energy's charitable arm. The Foundation supports community efforts across Michigan's Lower Peninsula, ensuring that residents have access to world-class cultural, natural and educational resources.

In 2019, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $11.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Since 1896, the Jackson YMCA has worked to provide opportunities for individuals of all walks of life. The Y serves men and women of all ages, religions and economic backgrounds through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Jackson YMCA moved into its current facility in 1962 and has undergone numerous renovations since that time. Visit www.JacksonYMCA.org to learn more.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

