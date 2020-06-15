Consumers Energy Foundation Provides $100,000 to Support Social Justice and Racial Equality Efforts in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation today announced $100,000 in grants to support the Black Lives Matter movement, fight racism, shape systemic change and create opportunities in Michigan. The grants are part of the company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and are in response to the recent tragic events causing widespread protests across the country.

"We hope these grants will have a real impact and continue to advance this critical conversation in the communities we serve and care for deeply," said Rejji Hayes, Consumers Energy's executive vice president, chief financial officer and executive sponsor of the company's Minority Advisory Panel. "We want to do our part as Michiganders work together to confront these difficult questions, examine deeply rooted issues and create solutions that move us toward a brighter future."

The Consumers Energy Foundation donations will support a wide range of organizations dedicated to building more diverse communities, improving racial understanding and affecting social change. The donations include:

The Michigan Roundtable for Diversity & Inclusion - $35,000 . Serves as a human relations organization whose purpose is to overcome discrimination and racism. Learn more.

. Serves as a human relations organization whose purpose is to overcome discrimination and racism. Learn more. The Michigan Diversity Council - $15,000 . Serves as a resource for diversity best practices and leadership development in Michigan . Learn more.

. Serves as a resource for diversity best practices and leadership development in . Learn more. The Turning Point of Lansing - $10,000 . Focused on transforming boys to men by providing an Afrocentric group mentoring experience. Learn more.

- . Focused on transforming boys to men by providing an Afrocentric group mentoring experience. Learn more. The Grand Rapids Urban League - $10,000 . Focused on delivering services and creating systemic changes which eliminate racism. Learn more.

. Focused on delivering services and creating systemic changes which eliminate racism. Learn more. The M.A.D.E. (Money, Attitude, Direction, Education) Institute in Flint - $10,000 . Provides comprehensive violence prevention, solution-driven research and workforce development for at-risk youth and returning citizens.

- . Provides comprehensive violence prevention, solution-driven research and workforce development for at-risk youth and returning citizens. The Bridge Center in Saginaw - $10,000 . Focused on the achievement of tolerance, understanding and acceptance of racial differences in the Great Lakes Bay area. Learn more.

- . Focused on the achievement of tolerance, understanding and acceptance of racial differences in the Great Lakes Bay area. Learn more. ERACCE (Eliminating Racism & Creating/Celebrating Equality) in Kalamazoo - $10,000 . Exists to eliminate structural racism and create a network of equitable anti-racist institutions and communities. Learn more.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what's most important to Michigan — its people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. For more information about the Consumers Energy Foundation, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

