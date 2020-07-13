Consumers Energy Foundation Provides $135,000 to Michigan Nonprofits Through COVID-19 Pandemic

JACKSON, Mich., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation today announced $135,000 in grants to assist 14 Michigan nonprofit organizations, helping them meet critical needs as they serve residents the COVID-19 pandemic has affected.

"We want to do our part to help people, businesses and communities that will continue to feel the pandemic's effects for months," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "These nonprofits are meeting some of the most critical and urgent needs of Michigan's people and communities hit hardest by the impact of COVID-19."

The new grants will help nonprofit organizations in various ways, allowing them to provide food and personal supplies to clients, buy cleaning supplies, and meet equipment and furniture needs as organizations change how they serve the public.

Since March, the Consumers Energy Foundation has provided more than $3.6 million to Michigan nonprofit organizations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Foundation grants are helping the following organizations:

Family & Children's Services of Mid-Michigan, Midland – $25,000

Housing Resources Inc., Kalamazoo – $15,000

– Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth, Grand Rapids – $10,000

– Foundation for Mott Community College, Flint – $10,000

Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Frankenmuth – $10,000

– Charitable Union , Battle Creek – $10,000

, – Muskegon Rescue Mission, Muskegon – $10,000

– Meals on Wheels Western Michigan, Grandville – $10,000

– Clothing INC, Mount Pleasant – $8,000

– Ministry with Community, Kalamazoo – $7,500

– Eastside Community Action Center, Lansing – $5,000

– Family Counseling & Children's Services of Lenawee County / Catherine Cobb Safe House , Adrian – $5,000

/ , Adrian – Love Thy Neighbor Grand Traverse Region, Traverse City – $5,000

– Women's Resource Center, Grand Rapids – $5,000

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what's most important to Michigan — its people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. For more information about the Consumers Energy Foundation, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

SOURCE Consumers Energy

Related Links

http://www.consumersenergy.com

