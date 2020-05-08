Consumers Energy, Habitat for Humanity Team for Power of Home Campaign

JACKSON, Mich., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy and Habitat for Humanity of Michigan have teamed to provide vital financial support to Habitat affiliates that have been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a goal of raising $200,000 by the end of September.

Through the Power of Home campaign, Consumers Energy will donate $1 for every $2 raised through individual Habitat donations, up to $100,000.

"Our partnership with Habitat Michigan has been ongoing since 2012 with Home Run for Habitat campaigns that provided matching donations to help provide safe, affordable and energy efficient homes to Habitat families. In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty, we remain committed to our support for Habitat Michigan. This year through the Power of Home campaign we are dedicated to providing critical assistance for Habitat affiliates across the state that have suffered financial losses due to the pandemic," said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, vice president of customer experience for Consumers Energy.

In the past seven years (2012-2019) Home Run for Habitat campaigns have successfully raised nearly $1.5 million from 3,700 public donors, bringing the total raised/matched to more than $2.3 million. Consumers Energy provided $850,000 in matching funds for Habitat affiliates by its donation of $1 for every $2 raised through individual donations.

"This joint fundraising campaign typically coincided with the Detroit Tigers baseball season. With major league baseball in limbo due to COVID-19 we are grateful to continue offering support for our affiliates through this new Power of Home campaign. Now, more than ever, we are all learning the Power of Home as it relates to living, working and learning and the importance of doing so in a healthy environment. We hope past donors will continue their support in 2020, and welcome first-time donors. Every dollar raised is matched two-to-one by Consumers Energy, so every donation makes a difference," said Sandy Pearson, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

Twenty-six Habitat affiliates across the state have signed up to participate in the campaign. Affiliates receive funding based on the amount raised through their individual donors. As of today, nearly $73,000 has been raised toward the $200,000 goal.

In order to receive the Consumers Energy match, all donations must be made through the online giving platform Classy. More information about individual affiliate campaigns is available at https://www.classy.org/campaign/the-power-of-home-michigan/c279889.

About Consumers Energy:

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

About Habitat for Humanity of Michigan:

Based in Lansing, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan is the state support organization for Michigan's more than 50 Habitat for Humanity affiliates and ReStores which service nearly every county in the state. HFHM's mission is to increase the capacity of Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Michigan to build or renovate simple, decent homes in partnership with people in need.

