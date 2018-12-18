Consumers Energy, MI Department of Corrections Partner to Save Nearly $900,000 through Energy Efficiency Measures

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Department of Corrections, in partnership with Consumers Energy, has saved $862,055 by completing energy efficiency upgrades, part of the energy provider's commitment to helping all customers across Michigan lower their energy costs.

"We all have a role to play when it comes to energy conservation and I am pleased we have taken another step forward in our prison facilities to help curb future costs," said Gov. Rick Snyder. "This is yet another example of the power of partnership and working together. The benefits of this partnership between the state and Consumers Energy will bring cost savings for taxpayers and help ensure the state continues to do our part when it comes to energy conservation."

"Consumers Energy works every day to help families, businesses and our state government eliminate energy waste because it's good for people, the planet and Michigan's prosperity," said Patti Poppe, president and CEO of Consumers Energy. "We are proud to stand with the Department of Corrections to fulfill their mission of affordably serving the state and its residents."

The rebate incentive is the result of energy efficiency improvements to various prison facilities around Michigan including Jackson, Ionia, Muskegon and Adrian. The Department of Corrections completed 23 projects to their facilities, estimated to reduce enough electricity to power 244 houses and heat 496 homes. The 23 projects are expected to save the State nearly $900,000 each year.

"Our mission at the Department of Corrections is public safety and to help create a better and safer Michigan. And we have been pleased to partner with Consumers Energy which helps us to not only protect the public, but protect the environment and provide real savings to taxpayers," said Heidi Washington, Director of the Michigan Department of Corrections. "These substantial energy saving projects are just some of the ways we have been working to green our prisons and our state and we look forward to going even farther in the future."

Consumers Energy has helped Michigan customers save over $1.5 billion through energy efficiency programs since 2009. Earlier this year, the company announced its Clean Energy Plan. In the plan, Consumers Energy announced the company will reduce carbon emissions by over 90 percent and no longer use coal to generate electricity by 2040.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

