Consumers Energy Offers Tips to Save Energy and Money as Summer Temperatures Soar Heading into July 4th Holiday

JACKSON, Mich., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With daytime temperatures soaring to 90 degrees or higher for the rest of the week across Michigan, Consumers Energy is offering ideas to help households lower their monthly energy bills and usage.

"Michigan residents should know they can take simple steps in their homes every day to reduce energy waste and lower their bills," said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Consumers Energy is committed to helping people stay in control of their energy use and still stay comfortable, even on summer's hottest days."

Consumers Energy is giving away 100,000 Google Nest Thermostat E's through July 31. Consumers Energy customers can learn more and receive thermostats at ConsumersEnergy.com/freethermostat. Since the program began in mid-May, approximately 42,000 thermostats have been sent to electric customers.

By receiving the Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, customers are enrolled in Consumers Energy's Peak Power Savers® Smart Thermostat Program. Early in the day when hot weather is expected, Consumers Energy's technology partners send a secure signal to the device to pre-cool the home. Customers are notified a day in advance and can override the signal if desired, with no penalty. The thermostats can save up to 15 percent a month on cooling costs, even though temperatures are never adjusted more than 2 degrees.

As part of its Clean Energy Plan, Consumers Energy is actively encouraging customers to shift their energy use away from peak times, typically 2-7 p.m. weekdays in the summer, when demand rises and electricity is more expensive to provide. In addition to the Smart Thermostat program, Consumers Energy encourages electric customers to sign up for one of its Peak Power Savers® programs, which can help lower energy bills.

Youngdahl Snyder also offered seven tips to help reduce summer energy use:

If you have central air conditioning, clean leaves and debris from the unit and away from the compressor because they can block airflow. Clean the filter regularly. Dusty filters make your air conditioner work harder. Set your thermostat at 78 degrees when you're home and higher when you're away. Install an automatic setback or programmable thermostat that starts your air conditioner shortly before you get home. Close drapes, shades and blinds during the day to prevent the sun from heating your home unnecessarily. Open windows and doors in early morning and in the evening to let cooler air in. Make sure to seal and insulate your home. Reducing air leakage can be just as important to keep cool in the summer as to stay warm in the winter. Information about rebates for air sealing, insulation and windows is available at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/myhome or by calling 866-234-0445. Operate your stove, oven, dishwasher and clothes dryer in the morning or evening when it's cooler outside. They add extra heat to your home and make your air conditioner work harder. Keep cool with fans. A ceiling fan cools fast and costs less than air conditioning. You can also reduce the need for air conditioning by installing an attic fan. Replace or tune up your old air conditioning equipment and receive rebates ranging from $50 to $500 . Go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com/myhome or call 866-234-0445 to choose a participating contractor, who will install equipment, perform tune-ups and submit the rebate application for you.

