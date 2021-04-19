Consumers Opt for Gutter Guards to Reduce Cleaning and Maintenance

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth for gutter guards will continue to outpace gains for gutters and downspouts overall as these products see increasing use – especially in the residential market – as consumers opt for these projects to greatly reduce the need for periodic gutter cleaning and maintenance.

Demand for gutter guards in value terms is expected to rise an average of 2.5% per year to $746 million in 2025. In linear feet, demand for gutter guards is projected to increase an average of 1.2% annually to 362.4 million in 2025. These trends and more are included in the new Freedonia Group study Gutters & Downspouts.

Additional opportunities for sales advances include:

the aging US population – many older consumers will not want to get on ladders and clean gutters and will opt to add gutter guards as a more permanent solution to the problem

increased demand in Western states like California and Colorado , where wildfire codes require dry leaves and other debris to be kept out of gutters, where they pose an ignition hazard

and , where wildfire codes require dry leaves and other debris to be kept out of gutters, where they pose an ignition hazard owners of homes with basement foundations concerned about minimizing leaks and damage caused by flooded basements, who will install gutter guards to minimize the risk of leaks and water backups

gutter guards installed in conjunction with rain harvesting equipment, which is growing in popularity in all regions of the country but especially in dry climates of the West and South

This study analyzes US demand for gutter and downspout products (also referred to as rainware) by product, market, material, and region. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in dollars and in linear feet (excluding hardware and accessories).

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

