Consumers Pick Top Vocalist for Road Trip Prep Listening

"With April being National Car Care Month, we thought it would be a fun idea to find out which musicians car owners like to listen to when getting ready for a road trip," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "It was no surprise that Bruce Springsteen, the guy who wrote 'Cadillac Ranch' and 'Pink Cadillac,' would be the top choice. However, as with cars, people like a wide variety of music, as evidenced by Keith Urban finishing second and Bruno Mars third in our survey."

The survey, conducted by IMR Inc., an automotive market research company, polled more than 25,000 consumers ages 18-65 throughout the country, who were asked to choose which recording artist they would want to listen to while preparing their vehicle for a road trip. The final results were as follows:

Bruce Springsteen 24.0% Keith Urban 16.4% Bruno Mars 16.1% Jimmy Buffett 15.7% Lady Gaga 11.5% Taylor Swift 8.6% Beyonce 7.7%

"We want to thank IMR Inc. for asking this question as part of its quarterly consumer auto maintenance study," said White. "We are always looking for fun ways to help draw attention to National Car Care Month and the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair."

Bill Thompson, president of IMR, commented, "We have a great relationship with the Car Care Council so we are always willing to help them promote National Car Care Month. Based on the number of responses, we know people are very passionate about their music and their cars."

"A simple driveway inspection of your vehicle while listening to your favorite music can help prevent the inconvenience of a roadside breakdown or in the words of another Springsteen song, 'A Wreck on the Highway,'" said White. "In just 10 minutes, drivers can make sure their car is ready for travel and then take steps to have any problems fixed before heading out on the road."

Before beginning a trip, the Car Care Council recommends that vehicle owners:

Check all fluids , including engine oil, power steering and brake and transmission, as well as windshield washer solvent and antifreeze/coolant.

, including engine oil, power steering and brake and transmission, as well as windshield washer solvent and antifreeze/coolant. Check the hoses and belts that can become cracked, brittle, frayed and loose or show signs of excessive wear. These are critical to the proper functioning of the electrical system, air conditioning, power steering and the cooling system.

that can become cracked, brittle, frayed and loose or show signs of excessive wear. These are critical to the proper functioning of the electrical system, air conditioning, power steering and the cooling system. Check the tires , including tire pressure and tread. Uneven wear indicates a need for wheel alignment. Tires should also be checked for bulges and bald spots.

, including tire pressure and tread. Uneven wear indicates a need for wheel alignment. Tires should also be checked for bulges and bald spots. Check the wipers and lighting so that you can see and be seen. Check that all interior and exterior lighting is working properly and inspect and replace worn wiper blades so you can see clearly when driving during precipitation.

The Car Care Council also recommends that motorists restock their emergency kit and consider a tune-up to help the engine deliver the best balance of power and fuel economy. To further save on fuel costs during the trip, the council suggests that motorists avoid aggressive driving, observe the speed limit and avoid excessive idling. Gas caps that are damaged, loose or missing should be replaced to prevent gas from spilling or evaporating.

About the Car Care Council

The Car Care Council is the source of information for the "Be Car Care Aware" consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council's online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council's consumer education website at www.carcare.org.

