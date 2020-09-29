Consumers Receive Legal Advice on Criminal, Personal Injury and Matrimonial Matters on The First and Only Legal Podcast for Individuals

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to much-needed legal advice is nearly impossible for a large majority of Americans because of cost. Now, anyone can get analysis and advice on three legal areas by listening to THE LEGAL MERRY GO ROUND three times each week.

With a focus on the three areas of law that affect most consumers – divorce, personal injury and criminal matters — attorney Paul Samakow makes it easy for the average Mary and Joe to get relevant legal insights in the privacy of their own home, with a podcast that is available on many platforms, including Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Media and many more.

In addition to the advice dispensed on the shows, visitors to the podcast website – http://www.thelegalmerrygoround.com -- can download FREE reports on a wide variety of legal topics of common interest.

"I created The Legal Merry Go Round podcast so consumers searching for timely advice on every day and personal legal matters can find what they need. Paired with real-life examples from cases and clients I've worked with over the past 40 years, and summaries of other cases from across the country, all seasoned with, humbly, my engaging style and a touch of levity. I truly hope this show will be a resource," said Paul Samakow.

Episodes will touch on topics like drunk driving, personal injury compensation and premarital and post-marital agreements, to name a few. Invited guests will comment on other aspects of divorce, criminal cases and personal injury.

The Legal Merry Go Round is broadcast at 1:00 pm weekly on the following schedule:

Marital Mondays for divorce and family matters;

Wrongdoer Wednesdays for criminal matters;

Fender Bender Fridays for accident and injury matters.

In addition, listeners may contact Samakow for advice and a referral to a vetted attorney in their area.

For more information, please visit the website www.TheLegalMerryGoRound.com or contact attorney Paul Samakow at (703) 472-7688 or [email protected].

