Consumers' Research Launches Initiative Warning Companies to Put Consumers First - and Stop Playing Woke Political Games

Consumers' Research's initial launch includes an ad buy of well over seven figures with hard-hitting ads critical of American Airlines, Coca-Cola, and Nike for putting woke politics over consumer interests. The ads, which will air nationally on cable and digital markets as well as local markets where the companies are headquartered, are part of the first phase of an ongoing campaign exposing companies that have increasingly put politics ahead of their customers.

"America Airlines shrunk legroom for passengers and laid off thousands of employees during the COVID pandemic while receiving billions in taxpayer bailouts. Coca-Cola and Nike have both been exploiting foreign, potentially forced, labor in China while American workers suffer. It is time these corporate giants were called to task," said Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers' Research.

The ads specifically call out the leadership at America Airlines, Coca-Cola, and Nike, highlighting areas where these companies have been criticized, and pointing out that working to solve these company problems would be a better use of their time as far as customers are concerned.

"We are giving consumers a voice. These companies should be putting their energy and focus on serving their customers, not woke politicians," said Hild.

