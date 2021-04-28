WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Should Spring into Safety with the "New Normal" | CPSC.gov

As COVID-19 continues to shape our "new normal," consumers are reminded to maintain social distancing and wear protective masks when in public or group settings. And now with spring upon us, flowers in the garden are not the only things blooming. Milder temperatures mean more of us will head outdoors for recreation and do-it-yourself home projects involving power tools, yard equipment and sports gear. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) encourages consumers to remain vigilant about avoiding hazards while at home, at play or at school. Whatever the activity, CPSC cautions consumers, always Do It Safely (D-I-S), and heed the following tips:

Keep children and pets at a safe distance when using power tools, lawn mowers, ladders, and electric or motorized recreational devices.

Wear snug clothing, and remove jewelry or other accessories that might get caught in tools or machinery, and keep hands away from moving parts.

Wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from flying debris.

When using table saws, be extra cautious. Always use the fence for rip cuts and the miter gauge for cross cuts. NEVER cut "free hand." Incorrect guiding of the workpiece is a major cause of kickback and blade-contact injuries.

Make sure all tools and machinery are in good condition or serviced, as needed. Register equipment for warranty coverage and safety updates. Check for possible recalls at saferproducts.gov.

When engaged in activities that require a ladder (such as gutter cleaning, painting, and home repairs) – BEFORE you climb: place the ladder's feet on solid and level ground to avoid falls, and be sure to have another adult on site who can act as a "spotter."

Keep ladders away from power lines and live wires to prevent electrocution.

For more tips on staying safe when engaged in outdoor repairs, spring into action here.

Kids back in school?

When playing sports, make sure to wear a helmet and other protective gear meant for that sport to prevent injuries. For more helmet tips, spring into action here.

Is there a 3D printer at school? Be aware of possible hazards, such as burns, electric shocks and exposures to additives or chemicals that can affect indoor air quality. Make sure there is proper ventilation for the printer.

Kids still home?

As reflected in CPSC's COVID injuries report, emergency room-treated injuries rose for a number of products during the first seven months of the pandemic. Increased incidents included unintentional poisonings related to cleaning agents, soaps and detergents and injuries related to skateboards, scooters, hoverboards and ATVs.

Be sure to:

Keep laundry and cleaning products stored in their original containers, locked up and away from children.

Wear a helmet when riding a bike, skateboard or scooter. The proper helmet can significantly reduce the risk of head injury in the event of a fall.

For more safety tips when playing outdoors, spring into action here.

Throughout the pandemic, CPSC has provided consumers with safety tips and information that can be found at our COVID-19 Safety Education Center. Remember, whatever the activity, Do It Safely.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

Release Number: 21-120

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

