Consumers spent 1.6 Trillion hours on mobile in H1 2020 according to latest report from App Annie

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie , the leader in mobile data and analytics, today released its latest report which shows that consumers spent 1.6 trillion hours on their mobile devices in the first half of 2020. From gaming to shopping to payments to video conferencing, mobile has taken center stage in consumers' lives — ingraining new app habits and permanently shifting the consumer landscape to a mobile-first world.

Key findings from the report include:

Consumer spend on mobile rose to $50B H1 2020 — marking the biggest H1 yet for iOS and Google Play

Downloads of mobile apps and games topped 64B in H1 2020 across iOS and Google Play worldwide

in H1 2020 across iOS and Google Play worldwide The average user spent 27% of daily waking hours, or 4.3 hours, on their mobile device in April 2020 — up 20% from 2019

— up 20% from 2019 Four of the five top Business apps by time spent in Q2 2020 globally (excluding China ) were video conferencing apps, including: #1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings, #2 Microsoft Teams, #3 Google Meet and #5 Cisco Webex Meetings

) were video conferencing apps, including: #1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings, #2 Microsoft Teams, #3 Google Meet and #5 Cisco Webex Meetings Globally, consumers spent 25% more time streaming their favorite shows and movies in Q2 2020 than Q4 2019

Social apps blurred the lines with streaming providers — the percentage of Netflix's iPhone users also using TikTok grew from 15% to 45% in Q2 2020 YoY

M-commerce boomed in H1 2020, surpassing 2019 holiday shopping levels — propelling the mobile shopping industry forward by years

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, fintech companies like Paypal reported their best quarters ever driven by mobile use and feature prioritization

Mobile ad placements grew 70% during the pandemic driven by interstitial ads. Despite a reduction in marketing budgets, mobile's unparalleled reach and engagement is still luring strong growth in mobile advertising

"COVID-19 propelled mobile usage forward — achieving growth that would have otherwise taken 2 to 3 years. As we head into the holiday season and 2021, businesses who prioritize mobile will outpace competitors, as mobile represents a significant driver of revenue growth for businesses." — Lexi Sydow, Sr Market Insights Manager, App Annie

