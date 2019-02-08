Consumers Turn to CBD Products Due to their Non-Psychoactive Nature

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabidiol, or CBD-based, products are appearing everywhere throughout the U.S., whether it's for healthcare and wellness, beauty, pets, medicinal, or even just purely recreational use. CBD is known to offer therapeutic effects just like tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, however, CBD is the non-psychoactive derivative of cannabis. CBD is also legally available within the U.S. as long as it contains 0.3% or less THC, making it very accessible for consumers. Due to its current status under federal law, CBD is expected to be the more explosive market compared to its counterparts. According to data compiled by Brightfield Group, the U.S. hemp CBD market is expected to reach USD 22 Billion by 2022, outpacing the rest of the cannabis market combined. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided to delist CBD as a Schedule 1 drug. Shortly after, the U.S. House passed the Farm Bill, allowing for the cultivation of hemp, which CBD is primarily derived from. The passing of these two legislations positions the industry to be overly attractive for investors and businesses. GreenBox Pos LLC (OTC: GRBX), American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH), Aleafia Health Inc. (OTC: ALEAF), Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF), Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: CNBX)

Various types of businesses are seen entering into the CBD industry as well. Products are most commonly found in forms of oils, tinctures, and concentrates, but the recent shift in the marketplace has caused new sectors to dip their toes into the market. Products such as beverages, creams and flowers are becoming widely popular whether they are being used for medicinal or recreational purposes. "CBD is the next healthcare phenomenon," said Bethany Gomez, Managing Director at Brightfield Group. "Over the past decade I've covered a wide range of consumer markets, from foods and drinks to telecom, gaming and even cannabis. I have never seen anything like the explosion that we're seeing right now in CBD, even with the bizarre legal gray area where CBD now operates."

GreenBox Pos LLC (OTC: GRBX) and American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) announced that the companies have entered into an agreement according to which American Premium Water Corporation will use GreenBox Pos LLC's, "proprietary, blockchain based payment process technology on it's new e-commerce site for LALPINA and other CBD related products. The Company will be launching the new site e-commerce site featuring GreenBox's payment API in the next few weeks.

American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff, commented, "I am happy to announce this partnership with GreenBox. This payment technology will finally give the Company a permanent payment processing solution. It has been frustrating to not be able to process orders on our own e-commerce site. Now that we have GreenBox, we can focus our efforts to making the LALPINA e-commerce site a first-class experience for the consumer. The Company will also begin to focus resources on digital and social media advertising. Getting a dynamic e-commerce site off the ground early this year has been a high priority for the Company and one that I highlighted in my year-end letter to shareholders; I am happy to say that we are a few weeks away from this goal."

GreenBox POS, (https://greenboxpos.com) is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries, with an emphasis on blockchain secured ledger technology, which they have 5 patents for. GreenBox's technology has become the leading point of sale (POS) application in the cannabis industry, which traditionally has been challenges in finding payment processing solutions. Even with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, and the mainstream adoption of CBD, there is a still not a uniform acceptance in the financial services industry. The Company will leverage GreenBox's technology across all of its CBD-infused products and their respective e-commerce sites.

"Having GreenBox's technology now allows us to finalize our new e-commerce site. The Company forecasts that demand for our product (and other CBD products) will be much higher this year due to the passage of the Farm Bill and the increased interest CBD products have received because of it. As we look to expand the number of LALPINA CBD skus in the coming months, it's important that the Company can handle the demand. This website, along with production and shipping by Growpacker will usher in a new era for the Company. The infrastructure will be in place to be able to ship out online orders within 24 hours of receipt. I know we have continued to have to some shipping issues with our partners, but these developments will streamline and eliminate them going forward. GreenBox's technology will also allow the Company to seamlessly integrate the backend of the different branded CBD products that the Company will be selling into a continuous supply chain. This will help the Company scale, especially when we have multiple product categories across multiple brands. Before we get to that point, I am looking forward to unveiling the new LALPINA CBD site in the coming weeks, and as soon as its ready, I look forward to briefing the shareholders on it," Concluded Mr. Fishoff."

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX: ALEAF) is uniquely differentiated as a medical cannabis company as the interaction between the business and patient does not end at the point of sale. Aleafia Labs, a division of Aleafia Health Inc. and Guided 420 Genetics Inc. with U.S.-based AKESOgen, Inc., together have recently announced the commencement of a joint study on cannabinoid pharmacogenetics in medical cannabis therapy. The initial 200 patient study will focus on developing medical cannabis patient genetic screening tools in the areas of THC-CBD sensitivity and metabolism, Endocannabinoid Deficiency Syndrome and cannabis treatment safety and adverse event risk. This initiative will be funded by G420 and will be administered by Aleafia physicians practicing within the Canabo Medical Clinic network. The Study is expected to generate unique intellectual property assets that can be used towards proprietary product development and tools to improve medical cannabis treatment of major illnesses. It is expected that this study will lead to additional clinical investigations and larger retrospective cohort studies as well as prospective clinical trials based on the indications generated. "Aleafia is pleased to partner with G420/AKESOgen in a first of its kind cannabis related pharmacogenomics study," said Aleafia President of Clinic Operations, Dr. Gary Goodyear. "Aleafia's unique medical cannabis clinic business perfectly complements a robust clinical research strategy that should yield benefits to patients through the form of improved treatment methods and product development."

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX: CBWTF) is a vertically integrated cannabis company with diverse operations across Canada and Uruguay. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. recently announce that, further to its previous releases, it has completed the acquisition of 80% of the outstanding common shares of Inverell S.A. The Transaction positions the Company as a leader in the global CBD economy with a highly efficient, low-cost source of cannabinoids for international distribution, including through the Company's strategic partnership with ICC International Cannabis Corporation Inc. (CSE: WRLD) which provides the Company with access to 16 markets through a network of 35,000 pharmacies. Importantly, the low cost, high purity CBD produced by Inverell gives the Company a long-term and stable supply of CBD to support the research, development and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products at Dosecann Inc., the Company's wholly-owned Licensed Processor facility located in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Hugo Alves, President and Director of Auxly Cannabis Group, commented: "We are incredibly pleased with progress that Inverell has made on the cultivation of its 2019 crop of CBD-rich hemp and on the broader development of the business as a stand-alone entity in the Auxly platform. In a very short period, Inverell has exceeded its 2018 planting target of 150 hectares of hemp plants and has made significant strides forward on the development of its world-class extraction facility located in the Parque de las Ciencias. We continue to believe that the low cost and high volume access to CBD molecules, through our ownership in Inverell, positions Auxly to be a leader in the global value-added cannabinoid-based product markets."

Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a U.S. publicly traded company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently announced at The World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, to establish an equal joint venture that is intended to produce and market Cannabics' Slow Release capsules in Colombia and, potentially, other regulated markets. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the parties intend to develop a joint business plan for the joint venture within the next 30 days and execute a definitive joint venture agreement as soon as reasonably practicable. Eyal Barad, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are pleased to embark on this potential relationship as we believe it can complement our efforts to bring medical cannabis products to market. We believe that the intrinsic therapeutic potential of cannabinoids for medical application is boundless. We are excited at the potential opportunity to expand and distribute our products through NewCanna's global distribution network."

