Consumers Win as Fareportal and Hawaiian Airlines Team Up to Bring Lowest-Priced Fare Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com, has announced a branded fare partnership with Hawaiian Airlines.

"Fareportal is thrilled to be a Hawaiian Airlines preferred partner and we look forward to CheapOair and OneTravel customers taking advantage of these new, lowest-priced branded fares. We see a lot of our customers seeking out 'no frills' travel options and this is a great opportunity to ensure that even more consumers are able to go on their dream vacation," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal.

Hawaiian Airlines launched all new Main Cabin Basic fare, designed for guests who prefer to forgo standard Hawaiian travel services such as advanced seat selection and the ability to upgrade in exchange for the most affordable fares. The new fares are available for travel between all of Hawaiian's 13 U.S. gateway cities and Hawaii.

"Our partnership with Hawaiian Airlines is the strongest it has ever been, and we are excited to see where the future takes us," remarked Jain.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram , and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

About OneTravel

OneTravel is a leading online travel agency that offers deals for savvy travelers seeking both quality and value. Launched in the mid-1990s, OneTravel is now recognized globally for providing one-stop shopping for all travel needs. Customers have access to millions of cheap flights including business class and first class airfare, hotel rooms, car rentals, and cheap vacation packages to top destinations around the world. Visit OneTravel's social media pages at www.facebook.com/onetravel and www.twitter.com/onetravel. For an on-the-go travel concierge experience, download OneTravel's app for Apple or Android.

About Hawaiian Airlines



Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.



Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.



Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

