ConsumerTrack Continues to Grow with New Expansion in Nevada

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic drags on, the futures of so many businesses and companies continues to be unknown but ConsumerTrack has been fortunate enough to celebrate even more growth and pave a clear path for more success in 2021.

With offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Bethlehem, Charlotte and a recent expansion in Oahu, the leading digital media and marketing company has now expanded with their new headquarters to Incline Village, Nevada. Since its formation in 2004 by CEO Brett Rossmann and President Jeff Bartlett, ConsumerTrack has established itself as a leading financial information and customer acquisition powerhouse. From the beginning, ConsumerTrack has owned and operated digital properties that generate immense engagement from millions of customers each month. Self-funded and profitable, ConsumerTrack continues to prove itself as a rarity against the backdrop of countless other digital media companies.

"We are excited to announce the migration of our headquarters to Nevada. ConsumerTrack is fortunate to be growing despite the current pandemic, having opened two new offices this year in scenic Lake Tahoe and Kailua, Oahu. We are eager to integrate our business in these new areas," said Brett Rossmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ConsumerTrack. "The Reno/Tahoe area has seen tremendous expansion and we look forward to bringing more tech jobs into this entrepreneurial environment."

With so many businesses having to cut staff due to Covid-19, ConsumerTrack continues to offer new opportunities for their team to grow even further in the Reno and Lake Tahoe area. The new ConsumerTrack headquarters is located in the heart of Incline Village and just a three-minute drive to the slopes and a two-minute drive to the scenic lake itself. With this new migration, ConsumerTrack will be able to provide Bay Area talent who are looking to move out of their current city situations and take advantage of a smaller town-esque outdoor lifestyle, additional opportunities.

As 2020 comes to an end, ConsumerTrack looks ahead to 2021 and is committed to continuing a productive workflow across the country.

If you have any further questions, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Christine Kayayan, Media Relations

GOBankingRates.com

[email protected]

About ConsumerTrack

Founded in 2004, ConsumerTrack Inc ., a privately held company, is a leader in digital content and customer acquisition for companies like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, TransUnion, Fidelity and most top financial brands. ConsumerTrack has steadily grown year after year, expanding its expertise across digital media channels. The content and technology produced by ConsumerTrack engage millions of consumers each day with the goal of educating our audience to improve their finances and empowering readers to approach all the financial decisions they face with more confidence than ever before.

SOURCE ConsumerTrack, Inc.