ConsumerTrack Turns 15 and Continues Its Record Growth With The Opening Of a New Office In Charlotte, NC

The opening of an office in Charlotte is just the latest example of the tremendous growth by the digital marketing company after recently opening offices in New York, NY and Bethlehem, PA. These offices have been wildly successful as ConsumerTrack continues to build its team and position itself as an industry leader.

"The incredible rise of our personal finance sites, GOBankingRates.com and GoFreeCredit.com are the result of our ambitious, talented and driven staff as well as our company's focus on its culture and people," said Jeff Bartlett, President of ConsumerTrack. "When you look at the city of Charlotte, it's easy to see the undeniable economic boom that is happening there which makes the opportunity to expand into the region very exciting for us. Our plan is to grow the Charlotte office to include more than 100 people over the next three years."

ConsumerTrack owns and operates GOBankingRates.com, a site dedicated to educating, empowering and inspiring people along their financial journey. 2018 proved to be a record-setting year for GOBankingRates.com as the site doubled its users and achieved an extraordinary 359 million website page views, an increase of 203 percent. This unprecedented growth is seen as only the beginning as the company looks to grow exponentially in 2019.

About ConsumerTrack

Founded in 2004, ConsumerTrack Inc., a privately held company, is a leader in digital content and customer acquisition for companies like Fidelity, TransUnion, Chase and hundreds of additional financial institutions. Over the past 15 years, ConsumerTrack has steadily grown, expanding its expertise across multiple digital media channels. The content and technology produced by ConsumerTrack engages millions of consumers each day converting audience members into new customers for its clients and empowering readers to approach all the financial decisions they face with more confidence.

Learn more about our open positions in Charlotte, El Segundo and Bethlehem at https://www.consumertrack.com/join-our-team/.

Contact:

Rob Poindexter, Public Relations Manager

ConsumerTrack

GOBankingRates.com

RPoindexter@consumertrack.com

610-419-0585

SOURCE ConsumerTrack Inc.

Related Links

https://www.consumertrack.com

