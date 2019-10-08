ConsumerTrack Unveils New Paid Maternity and Parental Leave Policies

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerTrack™, a leading Los Angeles based digital media company, has taken the lead on a critically important issue by offering new paid parental leave policies. This additional perk will allow its team the freedom to be at home with newborn and newly fostered and adopted children with diminished financial concern.

"We are very proud of this program as it is another way ConsumerTrack can give more to the amazing women and mothers that have made ConsumerTrack what it is today," says ConsumerTrack President, Jeff Bartlett.

The new policies implemented by ConsumerTrack™ provide eligible employees up to 12 weeks of paid maternity leave following the birth or adoption of a newborn or child. Additionally, spouses and committed partners are also eligible for two weeks of paid parental leave—this also includes adoptions or the placement of foster children.

According to Pew Research, the United States is the only major developed nation in the world not to offer some form of paid parental leave. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that only 17 percent of all civilian workers have access to paid family leave.

Employee Reactions to New Paid Parental Leave Policy

Katie Wudel is the Senior Editor of Content at ConsumerTrack™ who is also expecting a child had this to say about the new policies:

"For too many Americans, the idea of holding down a successful career while being an attentive parent seems impossible – paid leave is incredibly rare. It's comforting to know I'm at a company that has my back, and knows people work best when they have peace of mind. I'm excited to see ConsumerTrack step up to give new moms and dads time to recover and bond with their family without facing financial insecurity."

ConsumerTrack Has a Team-First Culture

ConsumerTrack™ has always emphasized the value of building a culture that centers around their team. The company's new paid parental leave policy continues their tradition of valuing and empowering their team to Live Richer™.

