Contact At Once!, a LivePerson Company, Adds CARPROOF Vehicle History Reports to Conversational Commerce Automotive Platform

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact At Once!, a LivePerson company (NASDAQ : LPSN ), and CARPROOF, a unit of IHS Markit announced today that CARPROOF vehicle history reports are now integrated into the Contact At Once! Connect platform. The partnership will help enhance the consumer experience by allowing agents to share CARPROOF information with consumers within the chat or text conversation. CARPROOF is Canada's most trusted source of automotive data, offering vehicle history and valuation information to consumers, dealers and industry insiders.

Contact At Once! allows consumers to message with sales or service professionals from a wide variety of media, including online advertising, social sites and dealership or OEM websites. Agents can share content within the chat or text conversation window from partner applications such as CARPROOF and CARFAX to help consumers enjoy a more informative and satisfying shopping experience.

"Shoppers want to have all the information about a vehicle in hand as they're considering options," says Denise Chudy, Contact At Once! General Manager. "Being able to chat or text and get a CARPROOF report while the messaging conversation is happening puts valuable information at the consumer's fingertips and can significantly improve the on-site experience."

Shawn Vording, CARPROOF's vice-president of automotive sales, says making the car buying experience more pleasant and less stressful is a mission for the company. "Our goal is to help Canadian shoppers make the most informed decisions about the used vehicles they're interested in so they feel empowered when they are ready to purchase," says Vording. "Contact At Once! gives our customers the option to have a live conversation with someone who can help them decipher used car data and reduce the guesswork around buying a car."

CARPROOF, a unit of IHS Markit, is Canada's definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, appraisal and valuation. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of unique sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. CARPROOF is trusted to provide impartial and comprehensive information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies. Dedicated to transparency since its founding in 2000, the company has been named one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies, and was also honoured with Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ awards. CARPROOF Corporation has announced that its name will change to CARFAX Canada in October 2018. The change further aligns CARPROOF, Canada's best source of automotive data, and CARFAX, the U.S.-based industry leader, to better serve its consumer and dealer customers by leveraging the globally known CARFAX brand. Both companies are owned by IHS Markit. For more information about CARPROOF, visit www.carproof.com.

Contact At Once!, a LivePerson company, helps create satisfying connections and build relationships between auto shoppers and dealers by making it easier for consumers to ask questions and get information in the micro-moments when they shop—whether on a brand or retailer site, via online advertising, on social media and more. Contact At Once! is the industry's leading provider of messaging platforms with over 17,000 businesses using our solutions to build relationships with online, mobile shoppers. For more information, visitwww.contactatonce.com.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ : LPSN ), please visit www.liveperson.com.

