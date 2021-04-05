Contact Center Agents Overwhelmed by Increasing Customer Use of Multiple Social Channels

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What: Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement management solutions, will speak at the Society of Workforce Planning Professionals (SWPP) 2021 Annual Conference on April 14, 2021, at 12:30 ET. The Society of Workforce Planning Professionals (SWPP) is a membership association designed specifically to facilitate education and networking among workforce planners and managers in the contact center.

Why: The demands of customers on each business have been more significant this past year, with a focus on delivering more digital channels to communicate with them. This impact has been felt by all businesses and has been part of the drive to using CRM-connected solutions as omnichannel routing platforms.

Who: Kristyn Emenecker, Playvox Chief Product and Strategy Officer, is available to speak with media, analysts, and bloggers on post-pandemic emerging trends in omnichannel contact centers, the rise in agent experience, its correlation to customer satisfaction, and new best practices to manage agent well-being. She will be presenting together with Josh King, Playvox WFM Solution Consultant.

Kristyn has been a leading voice in the CX and contact center industry for more than 20 years. She has honed that love for customers in a variety of senior leadership roles at companies including NICE inContact, Verint, Mercom Systems, and TPG TeleManagement. Most recently she served as SVP Product Strategy for Verint, responsible for product and go-to-market strategy globally for Verint's broad portfolio. Kristyn has been published in multiple trade journals and is a frequent speaker on the contact center, workforce optimization, employee journey, and customer engagement topics.

When: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 12:30 ET

Session Title: Delivering Optimization to the Service Heart of Modern Business

https://swpp.org/swpp-annual-conference-agenda/

Kristyn Emenecker is available for media interviews immediately after the session (session slides will be provided) or in advance by appointment by contacting [email protected] .

About Playvox:

Playvox's digital-first culture and cloud-native suite of workforce engagement management solutions elevate today's most innovative customer service organizations with the agent-enrichment tools needed to deliver on today's demanding digital experience standards. By facilitating a 360-degree view of your representatives and overall service operations, Playvox supports many of the pioneering organizations in the current digital transformation movement, such as Twitter, Zendesk, NuBank and SoFi. Our portfolio of WFM, QA, Performance Management, Coaching, Learning, VoC and Agent Motivation software deploys rapidly and integrates easily with Zendesk, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Kustomer, Slack and other platforms, enabling you to deliver optimization to the heart of modern service operations. Learn more at www.playvox.com.

