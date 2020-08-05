Contact Center Compliance (DNC.com) Integrates Full Suite of TCPA and DNC Compliance Solutions With LeadsPedia

SANTA ROSA, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact Center Compliance Corp. (DNC.com) announces new partnership and integration with LeadsPedia, Inc. This partnership will help address the driving need for a single platform that combines a comprehensive lead management system (LMS) and a full compliance management system for customer contact preference.

Real-time, turnkey integration via API addresses key compliance issues facing lead generation for lead sellers and buyers

Managing compliance risk during the COVID-19 stay at home orders is a unique challenge. This unusual environment has led to a high in TCPA lawsuits (over 850 filings this year to date) and settlement demands by professional plaintiffs for alleged TCPA and DNC violations, with fines up to $43,000 per call for the latter. Due to their drive to be the first to contact a lead, lead buyers and sellers are vulnerable to setups and schemes involving fake leads designed to elicit calls and texts. Unless a firm has its system of record for lead management fully integrated with a tier-one compliance provider, they can easily be the next victim of aggressive TCPA litigants. These unscrupulous actors know how to trick the lead gen community into falling for their scams in any of the verticals they most commonly exploit: insurance, higher education, financial services, mortgage, and solar industries.

DNC.com provides the most accurate and comprehensive database of serial TCPA plaintiffs and attorneys, compiled with crowdsourcing and actual case filings and settlement demands. We are the pioneers in protecting companies from damaging TCPA class actions stemming from fake leads. Whether you are a lead buyer or seller, you can now easily take advantage of LeadsPedia's best-in-class lead management system combined with the best-in-class TCPA compliance company.

Pre-built, real-time API allows seamless setup with no tech build-out

Covers DNC lists (federal and state), state holidays, and emergency calling rules

Allows for seamless management of complicated federal and state rules

Helps meet safe harbor compliance guidelines for TCPA and DNC

Protects lead sellers and buyers from costly litigation and frivolous lawsuits

Integrated with LeadsPedia

"Before integrating with DNC, Visiqua, as well as our clients, were vulnerable to the types of frivolous lawsuits that are so common in this industry. With this partnership, we can now feel confident that DNC has our back to weed out the bad guys and allow our clients to focus on the real, intent-based leads that turn into customers. It's such a powerful tool, and the fact that LeadsPedia makes it so easy to enable makes it a no brainer for anyone working in leads." — Scott Miller, Director of Ad Operations, Visiqua

"Getting fully compliant and weeding out even the most sophisticated, vexatious TCPA litigators has never been more critical and easy to implement for LeadsPedia clients." — Ryan Thurman, Director of Sales, Contact Center Compliance

Ryan Thurman

Phone: 707-303-4844

Email: [email protected]

