Contact Center Market 2025, Rising Adoption Of Cloud-Based Contact Centers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Contact Center Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the contact center market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 5.99 Bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contact Center Market 2021-2025

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The expansion of the global contact center market is mostly driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based contact centers. To remain competitive and guarantee revenue growth, businesses must establish positive relationships with their customers and provide superior customer support services. They can grow their customer base and enhance their market share by strengthening their customer ties.

In order to automate their customer relationship management, contact center firms have begun implementing new technologies like interactive voice response (IVR), robotic process automation (RPA), and others. IVR integration will therefore contribute to higher customer satisfaction, which will fuel the expansion of the global contact center market. However, factors such as the inability to achieve an ASA will challenge market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

APAC will account for 50% of market growth. The main contact center markets in APAC are China and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The companies are using APAC to outsource their contact center operations, which allows them to concentrate on their core capabilities and obtain a competitive edge in the market.

Contact Center Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

8x8 Inc.



ALE International



Aspect Software Inc.



Avaya Holdings Corp.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Enghouse Systems Ltd.



Five9 Inc.



Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.



Mitel Networks Corp.



NEC Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Contact Center Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist contact center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contact center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contact center market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact center market vendors

Related Reports

Master Data Management Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The master data management (MDM) solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 16.33 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.69%.

Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The advanced distribution management system market share is expected to increase by USD 2.5 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.13%.

Contact Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.58% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Aspect Software Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., and NEC Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: IT consulting and other services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Voice-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Voice-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Voice-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Text-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Text-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Text-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Social media-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Social media-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Social media-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 On-premises

6.2 Cloud-based

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 8x8 Inc.

11.4 ALE International

11.5 Aspect Software Inc.

11.6 Avaya Holdings Corp.

11.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.8 Enghouse Systems Ltd.

11.9 Five9 Inc.

11.10 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

11.11 Mitel Networks Corp.

11.12 NEC Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio