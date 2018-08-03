Contact Center Software Market 2018-2023: Worldwide Analysis by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region
The "Contact Center Software Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The contact center software market is expected to grow from USD 17.65 billion in 2018 to USD 35.32 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.
Increasing use of contact center solutions among organizations to offer customers with enhanced experience through multiple channels including the voice, video, web, mobile, and social media is one of the major growth factors for the market. The contact center software offers competitive advantages by increasing productivity of organizations through the automation of inbound and outbound operations of contact center.
However, difficulty in integrating new age digital contact center solutions with existing legacy systems of organizations may restrain the growth of contact center software market.
Professional services are a major service type in the contact center software market. Professional services include integration and implementation, consulting, and training and support for contact center software. The managed services type is expected to record a higher adoption rate than professional services.
Major industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); consumer goods and retail; healthcare; IT and telecom; and travel and hospitality, are increasingly adopt contact center software and services. The retail and consumer goods industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate in the global market during the forecast period.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the global contact center software market from 2018 to 2023. This is mainly due to the high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology adoption, especially in the developed economies of North America. The high adoption rate of cloud, mobile, analytics, and social media among enterprise across industry verticals is expected to help contact center market to grow in North America.
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global contact center software market, owing to the presence of considerable number of SMEs and a broad customer base in the region.
Major vendors have adopted different types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their offerings in the global contact center software market.
