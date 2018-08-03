Contact Center Software Market 2018-2023: Worldwide Analysis by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

DUBLIN, Aug 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Contact Center Software Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contact center software market is expected to grow from USD 17.65 billion in 2018 to USD 35.32 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of contact center solutions among organizations to offer customers with enhanced experience through multiple channels including the voice, video, web, mobile, and social media is one of the major growth factors for the market. The contact center software offers competitive advantages by increasing productivity of organizations through the automation of inbound and outbound operations of contact center.

However, difficulty in integrating new age digital contact center solutions with existing legacy systems of organizations may restrain the growth of contact center software market.

Professional services are a major service type in the contact center software market. Professional services include integration and implementation, consulting, and training and support for contact center software. The managed services type is expected to record a higher adoption rate than professional services.

Major industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); consumer goods and retail; healthcare; IT and telecom; and travel and hospitality, are increasingly adopt contact center software and services. The retail and consumer goods industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate in the global market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the global contact center software market from 2018 to 2023. This is mainly due to the high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology adoption, especially in the developed economies of North America. The high adoption rate of cloud, mobile, analytics, and social media among enterprise across industry verticals is expected to help contact center market to grow in North America.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global contact center software market, owing to the presence of considerable number of SMEs and a broad customer base in the region.

Major vendors have adopted different types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their offerings in the global contact center software market.

Key Topics Covered





1 Introduction



1.1 Objectives of the Study



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Market Scope



1.4 Years Considered for the Study



1.5 Currency



1.6 Stakeholders







2 Research Methodology



2.1 Research Data



2.1.1 Secondary Data



2.1.2 Primary Data



2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries



2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights



2.2 Market Size Estimation



2.3 Research Assumptions and Limitations



2.4 Limitations







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Contact Center Software Market



4.2 Market By Component



4.3 Market By Software



4.4 Market By Service



4.5 Market By Deployment Type



4.6 Market By Organization Size



4.7 Market By Vertical and Region







5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Rise in Omnichannel Communication



5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Cater to Dynamic Customer Requirements



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Difficult to Integrate With Legacy Systems



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Rise in the Use of Social Media By Customers



5.2.3.2 Advancements in Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence and Analytics



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Need to Redesign Contact Center Business Processes to Be Compliant With New Data Laws and Regulations



5.2.4.2 Constant Need to Train Contact Center Employees Due to High Attrition Rate



5.3 Industry Trends



5.3.1 Use Cases



5.3.1.1 Use Case #1



5.3.1.2 Use Case #2







6 Contact Center Software Market, By Component



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Software



6.2.1 Intelligent Call Routing



6.2.2 Workforce Optimization



6.2.3 Reporting and Analytics



6.2.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistants



6.2.5 Security



6.2.5.1 Fraud Management



6.2.5.2 Network Security



6.2.5.3 Others



6.2.6 Dialer



6.2.6.1 Preview Dialer



6.2.6.2 Progressive Dialer



6.2.6.3 Predictive Dialer



6.2.7 Customer Collaboration



6.2.8 Automatic Call Distribution



6.2.9 Computer Telephony Integration



6.2.10 Call Recording



6.2.11 Interactive Voice Response



6.2.12 Others



6.3 Services



6.3.1 Professional Services



6.3.1.1 Integration and Implementation



6.3.1.2 Consulting



6.3.1.3 Training and Support



6.3.2 Managed Services







7 Contact Center Software Market, By Deployment Type



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Cloud



7.3 On-Premises







8 Market By Organization Size



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Large Enterprises



8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises







9 Contact Center Software Market, By Vertical



9.1 Introduction



9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



9.3 Consumer Goods and Retail



9.4 Healthcare



9.5 IT and Telecom



9.6 Government



9.7 Travel and Hospitality



9.8 Media and Entertainment



9.9 Others







10 Contact Center Software Market, By Region



10.1 Introduction



10.2 North America



10.2.1 United States



10.2.2 Canada



10.3 Europe



10.3.1 United Kingdom



10.3.2 Germany



10.3.3 France



10.3.4 Rest of Europe



10.4 Asia Pacific



10.4.1 China



10.4.2 Japan



10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand



10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



10.5 Middle East and Africa



10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



10.5.2 United Arab Emirates



10.5.3 South Africa



10.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



10.6 Latin America



10.6.1 Brazil



10.6.2 Mexico



10.6.3 Rest of Latin America







11 Competitive Landscape



11.1 Overview



11.2 Competitive Scenario



11.2.1 New Product Launches/Service Launches/Upgradations



11.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions



11.2.3 Business Expansions



11.2.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations







12 Company Profiles



12.1 Introduction



12.2 3clogic



12.3 8x8



12.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise



12.5 Ameyo (Drishti-Soft)



12.6 Aspect Software



12.7 Avaya



12.8 BT



12.9 Cisco



12.10 Enghouse Interactive



12.11 Five9



12.12 Genesys



12.13 Huawei Technologies



12.14 IBM



12.15 Mitel



12.16 NEC



12.17 Nice



12.18 Oracle



12.19 Ring Central



12.20 SAP



12.21 Unify



12.22 Verizon



12.23 Vocalcom



12.24 West Corporation



12.25 Zendesk



12.26 ZTE



12.27 Key Innovators



12.27.1 Fenero



12.27.2 Solgari



12.27.3 Topdown





