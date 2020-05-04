Contact CI Awarded an Epic MegaGrant for Development on AR Haptic Interaction

CINCINNATI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Games is supporting the work of Contact CI through their MegaGrants program. The project currently underway is titled Haptic Integration with AR Interface.

"Having focused significantly on the VR interfacing stack the past handful of years, we are thrilled to have Epic's support in our endeavors, building haptics for the complete range of spatial computing capacities." - Craig Douglass, Co-founder & CEO Contact CI

Contact Control Interfaces LLC

About Contact CI

Contact Control Interfaces (CI) is a haptics company based in Cincinnati, OH, focused on making spatial computing interactions tangible via high-fidelity touch simulations. They develop both hardware and software solutions to extend the functionality of the human hands.

Contact CI is an early-stage startup with backing from Ohio and California angel and VC investors. Their initial product, Maestro, is a haptic glove, first publicly debuted at E3 2016.

Company Website: www.ContactCI.co

About Epic Games and their MegaGrants program

"Through Epic MegaGrants we're supporting developers and tool creators at an unprecedented level, empowering talented teams and individuals to more easily realize their artistic and technical ambitions," said Marc Petit, General Manager, Unreal Engine, Epic Games.

Epic MegaGrants typically range from $5,000 to $500,000 and cover a variety of endeavors to further ignite creativity and technological advancement within the 3D graphics community.

Launched in March 2019, Epic MegaGrants is designed to service and assist game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, students, educators, and tool developers doing outstanding work with Unreal Engine or enhancing open-source capabilities for the 3D graphics community.

More information can be found here on the Epic MegaGrants website: https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/megagrants

Media Contact

For additional information, images, and samples please contact:

[email protected]

Related Files

ContactCI-EpicGames_MegaGrants-PR.pdf

ContactCI-EpicMegaGrants.png

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Contact Control Interfaces LLC

Related Links

http://www.ContactCI.co

