Contact Lens Solutions Market to Record a CAGR of 3.18%, Bausch Health Co Inc and CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact lens solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 398.57 million from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest report estimates that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period. The increased preference for contact lenses over spectacles is driving the contact lens solutions market growth. However, factors such as low awareness may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026

Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Retail Stores



Online Stores

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment

The retail stores segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Some of the leading vendors, such as Menicon, The Cooper Companies, Novartis, and Valeant, are selling products such as contact lens solutions through retail stores. They are also generating awareness about the products on online platforms. Retail stores have a wide range of contact lens solutions in dedicated sections, which enables individual buyers to compare different brands.

Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the contact lens solutions market include Bausch Health Co Inc, CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC, Eye Care Solutions, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oculus Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bausch Health Co Inc - The company offers contact lenses under the brand of Clear Care Plus Solutions.

The company offers contact lenses under the brand of Clear Care Plus Solutions. CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC - The company offers BioTrue eye solution, which is pH balanced to match healthy tears and 20-hour moisture retention under its subsidiary Bausch and Lomb India Ltd.

The company offers BioTrue eye solution, which is pH balanced to match healthy tears and 20-hour moisture retention under its subsidiary Bausch and Lomb India Ltd. HOYA Corp. - The company offers Clear Conscience Multi Purpose Contact Lens Solution, a sterile, isotonic solution for daily cleaning, rinsing, disinfecting, and removing protein.

The company offers Clear Conscience Multi Purpose Contact Lens Solution, a sterile, isotonic solution for daily cleaning, rinsing, disinfecting, and removing protein. Menicon Co. Ltd. - The company offers Eyeye Saline, which is an isotonic saline solution for use with soft, RGP, and Ortho-K contact lenses.

The company offers Eyeye Saline, which is an isotonic saline solution for use with soft, RGP, and Ortho-K contact lenses. Oculus Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers Simple One, which is a cleaning and preservation solution that can be used for cleaning, preservation, and protein removal.

The report also covers the following areas :

Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist contact lens solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contact lens solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contact lens solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact lens solutions market vendors

Contact Lens Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 398.57 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bausch Health Co Inc, CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC, Eye Care Solutions, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oculus Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

