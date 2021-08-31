Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025|Demand for Daily Disposable Contact Lenses to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Fetch a Free Sample Report !

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the contact lenses market is expected to have negative growth.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Contact Lenses Market Participants:

Advanced Vision Technologies Ltd. - The company offers customizable scleral lenses on the basis of cornea style, design type, and lens parameter.

The company offers customizable scleral lenses on the basis of cornea style, design type, and lens parameter. Bausch Health Companies Inc. - The company offers contact lens, optical products, pharmaceutical products, and surgical products.

The company offers contact lens, optical products, pharmaceutical products, and surgical products. BenQ Materials Corp. - The company offers Hydrophilic Silicone contact lenses.

Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The contact lenses market is segmented as below:

Product

Soft Lenses



Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses



Hybrid Lenses

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The contact lenses market is driven by the rising adoption of daily disposable contact lenses. In addition, other factors such as increasing focus on enhancing aesthetics are expected to trigger the contact lenses market.

The report will cover -

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

