Contact Lenses Market Size Worth $19.26 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 19.26 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The use of innovative materials for manufacturing contact lenses and increasing adoption of contact lenses are prominent factors boosting the growth of the market. The rising consumer consciousness regarding physical appearance and vision correction advantages of the product are projected to drive the market growth. Rising demand from aging population is also expected to drive the product demand. Factors such as rising disposable income and improvement in the overall global economy are anticipated to further propel the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Soft lenses segment is expected to generate the highest revenue over the forecast period. The product has the highest acceptance rate, owing to its flexibility and oxygen permeability along with ability to provide user comfort

The multifocal design segment is expected to portray a high CAGR of 7.1% over the projected period

South America is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the large-scale penetration of contact lenses

The key players in the content lenses market areAbbott Medical Optics, Inc.; Alcon Vision LLC; Bausch & Lomb, Incorporated; ZEISS International; Contamac; CooperVision, Inc.; Essilor International S.A.; Hoya Corporation; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.; Medennium; Seed Co., Ltd.; STAAR Surgical Company; SynergEyes, Inc.; and X-Cel Specialty Contacts

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Contact Lenses Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Material (Gas Permeable, Silicon Hydrogel), By Design, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Usage, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contact-lenses-market

Contact lens manufacturers are the source for wholesale distributors as well as retail distributors. Manufacturers distribute their contact lenses through a variety of channels. Significant growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of active lens wearers and technological advancements including the development of silicon hydrogel material for the soft lenses for convenient usage are expected to bode well for the growth of the contact lenses market in the forthcoming years.

In the material segment, the hybrid contact lens is expected to portray the highest CAGR over the forecast period. By application, the adoption of corrective contact lenses is anticipated to rise, owing to increasing use of for correction of refractive errors. They are used for correcting hypermetropia/hyperopia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and myopia. Based on usage, the daily disposables contact lenses accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Grand View Research has segmented the global contact lenses market based on material, design, application, distribution channel, usage, and region:

Contact Lenses Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Gas Permeable



Silicone Hydrogel



Hybrid

Contact Lenses Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Spherical



Toric



Multifocal



Others

Contact Lenses Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Corrective



Therapeutic



Cosmetic



Prosthetic



Lifestyle-oriented

Contact Lenses Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

E-commerce



Eye Care Practitioners



Retail

Contact Lenses Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Daily Disposable



Disposable



Frequently Replacement



Traditional

Contact Lenses Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Singapore





Australia





South Korea



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

UAE





Saudi Arabia

