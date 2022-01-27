Contactless PoS Terminals Market to record USD 5.54 Bn growth | 8.23% YOY growth achieved in 2020 | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Contactless PoS Terminals Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2019-2024: USD 5 .54 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.56% YoY growth (%) in 2020: 8.23% Performing market contribution: APAC at 47% Key consumer countries: the US, China , India , Japan , and Germany

Contactless PoS Terminals Market: Segmentation

End-user

Retail



Hospitality

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By end-users, the retail industry exhibited significant demand for contactless PoS terminals in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing acceptance of contactless payments across hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, gas stations, specialty stores, and mass merchandise stores. Besides, increased operational efficiency and customer experience offered by contactless PoS terminals are driving the growth of the segment.

With 47% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a faster growth rate during 2019-2024.

The increased adoption of contactless payment methods in countries such as Australia, China, India, and Indonesia is driving the growth of the contactless PoS terminals market in APAC. Also, the increasing popularity of e-wallets for payments at PoS terminals in the retail and hospitality sectors is contributing to the regional market growth.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Some of the major vendors of the contactless pos terminals market include Bluebird Inc., Fiserv Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ingenico Group SA, NCR Corp., Newland Payment Technology, PAX Global Technology Ltd., Spire Payments Ltd., SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd., and VeriFone Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The contactless PoS terminals market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors are focusing on introducing new products and collaborating with other players to expand their presence in the market.

For instance:

In March 2020 , Fiserv Inc. announced that it had completed the acquisition of Bypass Mobile, an independent software vendor (ISV) and leading innovator in enterprise point-of-sale systems.

, Fiserv Inc. announced that it had completed the acquisition of Bypass Mobile, an independent software vendor (ISV) and leading innovator in enterprise point-of-sale systems. In December 2019 , Honeywell International Inc. announced its partnership with Charlotte Hornets. In July 2019 , the company and Eleven Inc. announced their partnership for efforts to reduce carbon footprint.

, Honeywell International Inc. announced its partnership with Charlotte Hornets. In , the company and Eleven Inc. announced their partnership for efforts to reduce carbon footprint. In January 2019 , Ingenico Group SA announced the acquisition of Paymark, a leading New Zealand payment network.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the contactless PoS terminals market.

Increasing adoption of contactless payment software applications:

Contactless PoS terminals optimize operational efficiency for retailers and merchants. The value proposition created by them is beneficial for both users as well as the merchants owing to the reduced transaction time. They are also easy to use and ensure highly secure payments compared with traditional PoS systems. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of contactless payment software applications among merchants, especially at established retail stores such as Walmart. All these factors will fuel the growth of the global contactless PoS terminals market during the forecast period.

Contactless PoS Terminals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.56% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 5.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bluebird Inc., Fiserv Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ingenico Group SA, NCR Corp., Newland Payment Technology, PAX Global Technology Ltd., Spire Payments Ltd., SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd., and VeriFone Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

