Contactless Shopping: U-Haul Introduces Scan & Go Self-Checkout

"We continue to transform our business to keep up with the latest customer trends and demands," said Sam Cocchi, U-Haul Retail Sales program manager. "With U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® already offering customers access to U-Haul trucks at every hour through their smartphones, the opportunity for U-Haul Scan & Go to advance retail sales was an obvious next step. This is just another convenience we're able to provide."

U-Haul Scan & Go allows customers to practice social distancing while adding items to their digital cart, gaining information on products, and avoiding checkout lines. Customers can scan moving boxes, tape, packing paper and more, and then have the ability to pay directly through the app for a completely personalized experience.

"U-Haul Scan & Go is available to use in U-Haul retail showrooms," Cocchi said. "While shopping, visit uhaul.com/scan, or download the U-Haul mobile app through the Apple and Android app stores.

"This is an industry leap in terms of retail sales. We're the leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage, and we're pleased to present DIY shopping in our stores."

U-Haul Scan & Go is offered as an option alongside traditional in-store checkout, in addition to online ordering and delivery.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 crisis to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and develop programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.

Reserve U-Haul equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

