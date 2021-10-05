ContactUs Communications Strategic Digital Transformation, BPO Expansion

The appointment of Robert Bryan as its CEO and Will Souder as its CIO and Digital Transformation Officer expands the already-veteran leadership team. Mr. Bryan brings more than 30 years of contact center experience to his new role, having previously served as the CEO of Conduit Global. Mr. Souder brings global software development and technology leadership, having recently overseen Teleperformance's software and digital transformation initiative worldwide.

"We welcome Bob and Will's experience and leadership to the ContactUS team," said Kent Bowen, co-founder and chairman of ContactUS Communications. "They will further strengthen our offering to all clients by focusing on our value proposition. Our proven ability to think strategically and execute effectively will be complemented by automation and cost reduction for our customers. Our digital strategy will play a pivotal role in the profitable growth of our company."

Throughout his career, Mr. Bryan has been accountable for both new business development and operational leadership. He has mentored and shaped the careers of dozens of contact center leaders and has led well-known contact center organizations to success.

"I am excited to help the ContactUS team build and expand its business. The cutting-edge technology powering the artificial intelligence, automation, analytics, and managed services, along with the complement of traditional call center offerings provides us with solutions to truly enhance our clients' businesses," Mr. Bryan said.

Mr. Souder brings over 20 years of experience working in the BPO industry with his most recent role serving as Executive Vice President of Software at Teleperformance. In this role, he was responsible for leading all aspects of digital software platforms and was instrumental in bringing together an international team of developers.

In his new role as CIO & DTO, Souder will be focused on leveraging new partnerships and solutions to help ContactUS become a source of innovation and transformation. We look for him to provide the technological and strategic insight needed to maintain a competitive advantage for our clients.

With an existing leadership team of highly skilled and experienced industry experts, along with its innovative technology solutions, ContactUS is uniquely positioned to deliver a superior business partnership.

